1 +2 Spain The form team this summer with a 100% record to emerge from Group B with nine points, La Roja look unexpectedly good. A potential quarterfinal with Germany or Denmark could be followed by a semifinal with France or Portugal. Few teams want to face the Spanish right now with an average of almost two goals scored per game so far.

2 -- Germany The hosts left it late to salvage a draw against Switzerland as Group A came to a close. However, that should not undo an encouraging start made by Julian Nagelsmann's side with a tournament-leading tally of eight goals ahead of the round of 16 against a Denmark side struggling to score and with a potential quarterfinal against Spain awaiting the winner. With Portugal and France semifinal possibilities, the Germans are facing a tough route.

3 +9 Austria The Austrians have really impressed with six goals in their past two games to rank as one of the highest scoring teams at this summer's Euro so far. The four goals conceded do hint at the challenges they face in the round of 16 but it is already an impressive achievement from Ralf Rangnick to get them to this point with the style that they have shown.

4 -- Portugal Qualified before a ball was even kicked in their third and final Group F game, the Portuguese could have had a 100% record with Spain going into the knockout phase but blew it. Roberto Martinez's side will be fixed on the quarterfinals where they could meet France but first need to get through the round of 16 and a tricky Slovenia side with as much ease as they did their first two group games.

5 +7 Turkiye Four years on from being tipped by many as the dark horses for Euro 2020, this Turkish side won two of three games in Group F and will now face this year's surprise package Austria. This is a huge chance for both nations to reach the quarterfinals but scoring as many goals as they concede points at a leaky defense which could be their downfall against the prolific Austrians.

6 -5 France Les Bleus are no longer unbeaten and also finished with just one win and two draws from three games as well as just two goals scored. Didier Deschamps' men also have two clean sheets so far but a lack of cutting edge up top is worrying with a quarterfinal matchup with Portugal looking likely. The only major difference with the French is that their identical record to the English was not enough to secure top spot in Group D.

7 -2 England The Three Lions reached the round of 16 but in majorly underwhelming fashion. Gareth Southgate's English outfit might be unbeaten but they have been equally unconvincing with just two goals scored over three games so far including the snooze fest which was their goalless draw with brave Slovenia. It is almost like watching France.

8 -1 Switzerland The Swiss are consistently tough to beat at international tournaments so it is no surprise to see them holding their own after finishing unbeaten in Group A. Only denied top spot by a late Germany equalizer, the Nati will fancy themselves against Italy which could set up an intriguing quarterfinal with England.

9 -1 Belgium Domenico Tedesco's side had to settle for second in Group E behind Romania and that now pits the Red Devils against old foes France in the round of 16. Two goalless outings from three in the group stage is not exactly what was expected of such a talented side, though, so improvement will be expected.

10 -4 Netherlands Oranje are now one of the major wildcards at this Euro after their loss to Austria saw them fall behind Rangnick's men and France despite drawing with Les Blues. Ronald Koeman will rue his team's disallowed goal against the French but the bottom line is that they allowed the Austrians to take the lead three times as part of a worrying trend which has seen them fall behind four times in Germany. Romania in the round of 16 will feel like a blessing, though.

11 -2 Italy As dramatic as their last gasp qualification was against Croatia, it has been an underwhelming Euro for the Azzurri. It started when Luciano Spalletti's men fell behind early to Albania to only scrape a win and was followed by a narrow loss to Spain before the dramatic Croatia draw. The Italians will feel fortunate to have been in a position to advance in second place and now face a tough Switzerland draw in the round of 16.

Romania Although they have struggled to hit the heights of their opening win over Ukraine, the Romanians took top spot in Group E ahead of Belgium. Now unexpectedly up against the Netherlands, can the Tricolorii recapture that prolific form and head towards the quarterfinals?

13 +10 Georgia One of this summer's real feelgood stories is the Georgians reaching the round of 16 for the first time ever at any major international tournament. Willy Sagnol's men have already made history and anything from this point onwards will be a very welcome bonus.

14 +2 Slovakia Coming third in Group E, Francesco Calzona's side showed against Belgium that they could make life tricky for England although they will still likely be viewed as a favorable draw. To get this far and into the knockouts is likely to be deemed satisfactory before the outcome of the round of 16 is known.

15 +4 Slovenia Despite three draws and one clean sheet being no different to Denmark, the major difference is that nobody expected Matjaz Kek's side to emerge from Group C ahead of Serbia. Not only have they done that, they also avoided defeat which keeps their impressive unbeaten run intact while also making history by reaching the knockout phase for the first time.