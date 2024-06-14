Euro 2024 is nearly upon us as the best teams in Europe square off to show who are the kings of the continent. Italy are the reigning champions but nations like England, France, Spain and Portugal hope to have something to say, while hosts Germany cannot be counted out. The action begins on June 14 and concludes on July 14 with the final.

Many of the world's top players will feature in the summer such as France's Kylian Mbappe and England's Jude Bellingham, while smaller nations like Georgia and Albania hope to spring some surprises. In all, 16 of the 24 teams in the group stage advance to the knockout stages,

In total, 24 teams will square off across 10 Germany cities in the 17th edition of the competition.

Venues

Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition. Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition. Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition. Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).

Here are the standings, schedule and how to watch each game:

Group A

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 14

Germany vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 15

Hungary vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m. on Fox

June 19

Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m. on FS1

Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 23

Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on Fox

Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on FS1

Group B

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Albania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 15

Spain vs. Croatia, 12 p.m. on Fox

Italy vs. Albania, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 19

Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. on FS1

June 20

Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 24

Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on FS1

Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

Group C

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Slovenia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 16

Slovenia vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. on FS1

Serbia vs. England, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 20

Slovenia vs. Serbia, 9 a.m. on FS1

Denmark vs. England, 3 p.m.on FS1

June 25

England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1

Group D

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 16

Poland vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. on FS1



June 17

Austria vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 21

Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 25

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Group E

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 17

Romania vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on FS1



June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.



June 22

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium vs. 12 p.m. on Fox

Group F

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Turkiye 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Czechia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



June 18

Turkiye vs. Georgia, 12 p.m

Portugal vs. Czechia, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 22

Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m.

Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox

June 26

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Round of 16

June 29

2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1

1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox



June 30

1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox

1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 1

2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1

1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 2

1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1

1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

July 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox







