Euro 2024 has arrived, the continent's best sides battling to claim supremacy three years after Italy's surprise run to glory at Wembley Stadium. The holders rank among the leading contenders this time out but it would be similarly surprising if they claimed the crown on July 14, such is the depth of quality at the disposal of England, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

Meanwhile with 16 of the 24 nations who qualified for Germany afforded spots in the knockout stages, there is plenty of cause of hope among relative minnows such as Slovenia, Albania and tournament debutants Georgia. For the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe Euro 2024 offers a chance to build on their burgeoning legends, perhaps even staking a claim for the Ballon d'Or, for the rest of us it merely offers a feast of football and drama.

In total, 24 teams will square off across 10 Germany cities in the 17th edition of the competition.

Venues

Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition. Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).

Here are the standings, schedule and how to watch each game:

Group A

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Hungary 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

June 19

Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m. on FS1

Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 23

Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on Fox

Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on FS1

Group B

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 Albania 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

June 15

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 1, Albania 2

June 19

Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. on FS1

June 20

Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 24

Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on FS1

Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

Group C

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Denmark 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Slovenia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Serbia 1 0 0 1 0 -1 0

June 16

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0



June 20

Slovenia vs. Serbia, 9 a.m. on FS1

Denmark vs. England, 3 p.m.on FS1

June 25

England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1

Group D

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1



June 17

Austria vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 21

Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 25

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Group E

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Romania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

June 17

Romania vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on FS1



June 21

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.



June 22

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium vs. 12 p.m. on Fox

Group F

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Turkiye 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Czechia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



June 18

Turkiye vs. Georgia, 12 p.m

Portugal vs. Czechia, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 22

Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m.

Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox

June 26

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Round of 16

June 29

2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1

1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox



June 30

1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox

1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 1

2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1

1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 2

1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1

1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

July 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox







