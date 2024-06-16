Euro 2024 is upon us as the best teams in Europe square off to show who are the kings of the continent. Italy are the reigning champions but nations like England, France, Spain and Portugal hope to have something to say, while hosts Germany cannot be counted out. The action began on June 14 and concludes on July 14 with the final.
Many of the world's top players will feature in the summer such as France's Kylian Mbappe and England's Jude Bellingham, while smaller nations like Georgia and Albania hope to spring some surprises. In all, 16 of the 24 teams in the group stage advance to the knockout stages,
In total, 24 teams will square off across 10 Germany cities in the 17th edition of the competition.
Venues
- Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).
Here are the standings, schedule and how to watch each game:
Group A
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
Germany
1
1
0
0
5
|1
|3
Switzerland
1
1
0
0
3
|1
|3
Hungary
1
0
0
1
1
|3
|0
Scotland
1
0
0
1
1
|5
|0
June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
June 19
Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m. on FS1
Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on Fox
June 23
Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on Fox
Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on FS1
Group B
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Spain
1
1
0
0
3
|0
|3
|Italy
1
1
0
0
2
|1
|0
|Albania
1
0
0
1
1
|2
|0
|Croatia
1
0
0
1
0
|3
|0
June 15
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 1, Albania 2
June 19
Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. on FS1
June 20
Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox
June 24
Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on FS1
Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox
Group C
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|England
1
1
0
0
1
|0
|3
|Denmark
1
0
1
0
1
|1
|1
|Slovenia
1
0
1
0
1
|1
|1
|Serbia
1
0
0
1
0
|-1
|0
June 16
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0
June 20
Slovenia vs. Serbia, 9 a.m. on FS1
Denmark vs. England, 3 p.m.on FS1
June 25
England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1
Group D
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Netherlands
1
1
0
0
2
|1
|3
|France
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
|Austria
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
|Poland
1
0
0
1
1
|2
|0
June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
June 17
Austria vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox
June 21
Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1
Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox
June 25
Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1
France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox
Group E
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Belgium
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
|Slovakia
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
|Romania
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
|Ukraine
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
June 17
Romania vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.
Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on FS1
June 21
Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m.
June 22
Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox
June 26
Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1
Ukraine vs. Belgium vs. 12 p.m. on Fox
Group F
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Turkiye
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
|Georgia
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
|Portugal
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
|Czechia
0
0
0
0
0
|0
|0
June 18
Turkiye vs. Georgia, 12 p.m
Portugal vs. Czechia, 3 p.m. on Fox
June 22
Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m.
Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox
June 26
Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox
Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1
Round of 16
June 29
2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1
1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox
June 30
1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox
1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 1
2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1
1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 2
1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1
1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox
Quarterfinals
July 5
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Final
July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox