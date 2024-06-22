Euro 2024 has arrived, and now with the group stage at its halfway point, are we already beginning to get a shape of what the competition will look like in the coming weeks? One of the big favorites, England, are winning points but not hearts and minds, their supporters craving the front-footed football that Germany and Spain, both qualified for the last 16, have delivered.

Neutrals could hardly complain about being short changed on the drama front given the tournament saving late goals that Albania and Serbia have delivered while already the status of Croatia and Belgium is looking tenuous. All that and the prospect of Kylian Mbappe launching a lifetime's worth of memes in his tricolor mask.

In total, 24 teams will square off across 10 Germany cities in the 17th edition of the competition.

Venues

Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition. Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition. Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.

Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition. Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).

Here are the standings, schedule and how to watch each game:

Group A

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Scotland 2 0 1 1 2 6 1 Hungary 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

June 19

Germany 2, Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

June 23

Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. on Fox

Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m. on FS1

Group B

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Italy 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

June 15

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 1, Albania 2

June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

June 20

Spain 1, Italy 0

June 24

Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m. on FS1

Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m. on Fox

Group C

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS England 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Denmark 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1 -2 1

June 16

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0



June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

June 25

England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1

Group D

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 3 France 2 1 1 0 1 0 3 Austria 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 Poland 2 0 0 1 1 2 0

June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1



June 17

Austria 0, France 1



June 21

Poland 1, Austria 3,

Netherlands 0, France 0



June 25

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Group E

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Romania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1



June 21

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 1



June 22

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox



June 26

Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1

Ukraine vs. Belgium vs. 12 p.m. on Fox

Group F

POS. TEAM W D L GD PTS. 1 Turkiye 1 0 0 2 3 2 Portugal 1 0 0 1 3 3 Czechia 0 0 1 -1 1 4 Georgia 0 0 1 -2 1



June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1



June 22

Georgia vs. Czechia, 9 a.m. on Fubo (try for free)

Turkiye vs. Portugal, 12 p.m. on Fox

June 26

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Round of 16

June 29

2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1

1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox



June 30

1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox

1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 1

2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1

1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 2

1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1

1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

July 5

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox



July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox







