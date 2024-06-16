Another day of action is underway at Euro 2024 on Sunday, where the Netherlands kicked things off with a come-from-behind victory over Poland in Hamburg. Denmark are also slated to face Slovenia in Stuttgart on Sunday, while England's clash with Serbia Gelsenkirchen serves as the day's headlining act.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's action.

Euro 2024 scores for Sunday

Poland 1, Netherlands 2

Denmark vs. Slovenia, 12 p.m. ET ( Preview

England vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. ET ( Preview

Netherlands 2, Poland 1: Weghorst rescues the Netherlands

Wout Weghorst's 83rd-minute goal ensured the Netherlands would pick up all three points in their opening match of the Euros, allowing his side to come from behind after going down early.

Poland, who were without star striker Robert Lewandowski for much of the match with injury, threw a wrench in the Netherlands' plans just 16 minutes in when Adam Buksa expertly scored off a set piece. It didn't take long for the Dutch to level the score, though, with Cody Gakpo scoring from just outside the penalty area in the 29th minute.

The Dutch maintained an attack-first strategy throughout and were dominant for much of the match, boasting nearly 70% of possession and taking more than 20 shots. They were mostly wasteful with their chances, putting just four on frame -- the same number as Poland, who took just eight shots.

Weghorst's reputation as a super sub came in handy for the Netherlands, though, and just two minutes after he came on, the forward notched the go-ahead goal. The quickly-taken strike from close range was Weghorst's first touch of the game and finally gave the Dutch the advantage they had been looking for for nearly 70 minutes.

How things stand

Group D

Netherlands, 3 points (+1) Austria, 0 points (0) France, 0 points (0) Poland, 0 points (-1)

Monday's schedule

All times Eastern

All games are available on Fubo (try for free).

Romania vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. on Vix

Belgium vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox

What happened on Saturday?

Ten goals were scored across three games on Saturday as the oddsmakers' favorites each won their matches in style. Switzerland picked up the first win of the day in a 3-1 win over Hungary, while Spain trounced Croatia 3-0 in one of the most anticipated matchups of the group stage. The day's biggest surprise, though, came when Albania scored just 23 seconds into their match against Italy. The advantage was shortlived, though -- Italy equalized 10 minutes later through Alessandro Bastoni and by the 16th minute, Nicolo Barrella scored the final goal fo the game to give the reigning champions a 2-1 win.

More Euro 2024 reading