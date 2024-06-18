Turkiye star Arda Guler decided the opening game of the side coached by Vincenzo Montella by netting the winner in a 3-1 victory over Georgia. The two teams met in Dortmund where Georgia also played their first game ever in the tournament, and it was an intense one until the Real Madrid talent scored the goal that led to their win. Guler became the first teenager to score on his European Championship debut since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004 and he's the fifth youngest player to score at the Euros in the competition's history. Here's everything you need to know from day five in Germany:

Euro 2024 scores for Tuesday

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal vs. Czech Republic, 3 p.m. ( Preview

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1: Guler's oustanding debut

It was probably the best game of the tournament so far in Dortmund as Turkiye won 3-1 against Georgia after a match that saw the two sides playing openly and risk a lot, especially in the first half. The side coached by Montella opened the scoresheet with Mert Muldur after 25 minutes, even if they already had two chances to score the opener in the first minutes of the game. The Turkish had the chance to score the second goal with Kenan Yıldız, but his touch was offside and the VAR disallowed the second goal of the clash. Few minutes later, Georgia scored a historical goal, the first one ever at the Euros with Georges Mikautadze.

The atmosphere was just incredible in Dortmund, with the stadium full of fans mainly supporting Turkiye due to their high presence in the German community. Montella's side had some big chances to score the deciding goal, but it didn't happen until Real Madrid man Guler scored a stunning goal from outside the box, leaving Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili speechless. Georgia had another big chance to equalize, but the attempt of Kochorashvili was stopped by the post before Karem Aktürkoğlu scored the final goal of the clash. Turkiye won 3-1 and they are now well positioned to qualify for the next round as they will face Portugal on Saturday.

How things stand

POS. TEAM W D L GD PTS. 1 Turkiye 1 0 0 2 3 2 Czechia 0 0 0 0 0 3 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 4 Georgia 0 0 1 -2 0

Wednesday's schedule

All times Eastern

Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. on FS1 ( Preview

Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m. on FS1 ( Preview

Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on Fox ( Preview



