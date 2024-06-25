Euro 2024 has arrived, and now with the group stage at its halfway point, are we already beginning to get a shape of what the competition will look like in the coming weeks? One of the big favorites, England, are winning points but not hearts and minds, their supporters craving the front-footed football that Germany and Spain, both qualified for the last 16, have delivered.
Neutrals could hardly complain about being short changed on the drama front given the tournament saving late goals that Albania and Serbia have delivered while already the status of Croatia and Belgium is looking tenuous. All that and the prospect of Kylian Mbappe launching a lifetime's worth of memes in his tricolor mask.
In total, 24 teams will square off across 10 Germany cities in the 17th edition of the competition.
Venues
- Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).
Here are the standings, schedule and how to watch each game:
Group A
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
Germany
3
2
1
0
8
|2
|7
Switzerland
3
1
2
0
5
|3
|5
Hungary
3
1
0
2
2
|5
|3
Scotland
3
0
1
2
2
|7
|1
June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
June 19
Germany 2, Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1
June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Hungary 1, Scotland 0
Group B
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Spain
3
3
0
0
5
|0
|9
|Italy
3
1
1
1
3
|3
|4
|Croatia
3
0
2
1
3
|6
|2
|Albania
3
0
1
2
3
|5
|1
June 15
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1
June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
June 20
Spain 1, Italy 0
June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1
Group C
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|England
2
1
1
0
2
|1
|4
|Slovenia
2
0
2
0
2
|2
|2
|Denmark
2
0
2
0
2
|2
|2
|Serbia
2
0
1
1
1
|2
|1
June 16
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0
June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
June 25
England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1
Group D
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Austria
3
2
0
1
6
|4
|6
|France
3
1
2
0
2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
3
1
1
1
4
|4
|4
|Poland
3
0
1
2
3
|6
|1
June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
June 17
Austria 0, France 1
June 21
Poland 1, Austria 3,
Netherlands 0, France 0
June 25
Netherlands 2, Austria 3
France 1, Poland 1
Group E
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Slovakia
2
1
0
1
2
|1
|3
|Belgium
2
1
0
1
2
|1
|3
|Romania
2
1
0
1
3
|2
|3
|Ukraine
2
1
0
1
1
|4
|3
June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
June 22
Belgium 2, Romania 0
June 26
Slovakia vs. Romania, 12 p.m. on FS1
Ukraine vs. Belgium vs. 12 p.m. on Fox
Group F
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Portugal
2
2
0
0
5
|2
|6
|Turkiye
2
1
0
1
3
|4
|3
|Czechia
2
0
1
1
3
|2
|3
|Georgia
2
0
1
1
1
|4
|1
June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1
June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Turkiye 0, Portugal 3
June 26
Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox
Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1
Round of 16
June 29
2A vs. 2B: 12 p.m. on FS1
1A vs. 2C: 3 p.m. on Fox
June 30
1C vs. 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. on Fox
1B vs. 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 1
2D vs. 2E, 12 p.m. on FS1
1F vs. 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 2
1E vs. 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. on FS1
1D vs. 2F, 3 p.m. on Fox
Quarterfinals
July 5
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Final
July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox