The 2019-20 Europa League concluded this month in Germany with Sevilla taking home the crown. The next edition is right around the corner. The 2020-21 Europa League has qualifying through early October ahead of the group stage. Sevilla may not have the chance to defend their crown, meaning we could potentially have a new champion next season. The only way the Spanish side will have a chance to defend it is if they finish in third place in their Champions League group, which means they continue playing in the Europa League round of 32.

Here are all the dates you need to know for next season's Europa League:

Qualifying

Second qualifying round: Sept. 17

Third qualifying round: Sept. 24

Playoff

Draw: Sept. 18

Matches: Oct. 1

Group stage

Draw: Oct. 2

Matchday 1: Oct. 22

Matchday 2: Oct. 29

Matchday 3: Nov. 5

Matchday 4: Nov. 26

Matchday 5: Dec. 3

Matchday 6: Dec. 10

Knockout stage

Round of 32 draw: Dec. 14

Round of 32 matches: Feb. 18 and 25; March 11 and 18

Round of 16 draw: Feb. 26

Round of 16 matches: March 11 and 18

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: March 19

Quarterfinals: April 8 and 15

Semifinal: April 29 and May 6

Final: May 26