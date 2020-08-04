CBS is the new home for UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions. The Europa League action gets underway with four round of 16 matches apiece on Wednesday and Thursday. The quarterfinals begin next week, but no spots have been booked just yet. Six of the eight matchups are second-leg affairs, while two games are straight one-off matches for a spot in the last eight after the planned first legs in March were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below you'll find the round of 16 match schedule and three best bets to keep an eye on, with lines courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook. You can stream every single match on CBS All Access.

Europa League schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Copenhagen vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- FC København Stadium

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Wolfsburg, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- NSK Olimpiyskiy

Manchester United vs. LASK, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Old Trafford

Inter Milan vs. Getafe, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Arena AufShalke (Germany)

Thursday, Aug. 6

Sevilla vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- MSV Arena

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Bayarena

Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- St. Jacob-Park

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Molineux Stadium

1. Inter Milan vs. Getafe: Over 2.5 goals (+120)

In a one-off affair with a high-scoring team like Inter Milan, the over at 2.5 goals feels like an easy hit. Since the Italian Serie A restarted back in late June, we saw an average of 3.4 goals over 13 matches involving the Nerazzurri. They typically go with three at the back which could give Getafe some clean looks. Now, it's true that Getafe's attack has struggled to find goals with only one in the last six games, but Antonio Conte might be playing for his job. What better way to keep it than continuing your chase for a trophy?

2. Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Draw (+270)

Basel leads the tie 3-0 after the first leg, and Eintracht needs a miracle on Thursday. They are going to go forward in numbers early and often, and they probably get a goal or two. Eintracht's defense is also quite poor, conceding 60 times in 34 Bundesliga matches. With Basel rested, expect them to be a bit rusty and for neither team to find the winner.

3. Manchester United vs. LASK: Second half draw (+200)

On paper, this is a match United should win easily, but who is going to really play in a tie that is practically already decided? We will likely see a few of the big names, but the expectation is for a lot of reserves and backups to play significant minutes. Because of that, and with the opportunity to make five subs, expect United to roll in the first half but then hit a snag in the second half with the Red Devils opting to focus on possession rather than create chances.