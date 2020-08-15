Watch Now: Sevilla To Face Manchester United In Europa League Semifinals ( 1:27 )

The first Europa League semifinal is on Sunday between Manchester United and contender Sevilla at 3 p.m. ET. It's a match with two teams that have a contrasting style. United likes to have the ball and get forward quickly, while Sevilla is more patient in its build up as it aims to break the lines.

William Hill Sportsbook has United as the slight favorite to move on. Here are the game odds:

United +150; Draw +210; Sevilla +200

This game has all the makings of a classic and should produce some goals, but what are the bets to keep an eye on? Here are three.

(All odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

1. Manchester United (+150)

Sevilla are the sneaky pick here because they've proven their ability in this competition over the years, but can they really pull off consecutive wins over Roma, Wolves and United? Unlikely, I think. Manchester United looked quite poor against Copenhagen last time out, needing a penalty kick in extra time to advance. While you think they may be a bit more tired, they did have an extra day of rest. My money is on United bouncing back and winning this one.

2. Both teams to score (+100)

Sevilla have scored in nine out of their last 10, while United have scored in their last 21 games in all competitions. Both prioritize attacking over defending, and that means we will probably see a lot of chances in this game. The odds aren't great at +100, but it sure feels like a sure thing that both will find the net here, especially when you consider their goalkeepers also at times can struggle.

3. Bruno Fernandes to score from outside the box (+1000)

At +1000, why the heck not? When you consider Fernandes probably will get a couple set pieces, this sounds good to me. He loves to take chances from range. Remember he hit the left post against Copenhagen? Sevilla's defense likes to play a bit reserve and not overly commit in the middle, so I see him taking a couple cracks on frame from outside the 18-yard-box here.