Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk meet on Monday in the Europa League semifinals, with the winner facing Sevilla in the final on Friday after the Spanish club knocked out Manchester United. The second semifinal figures to be an open one with plenty of chances, though Inter's superior defense could have a big day.

William Hill Sportsbook has Inter Milan as the favorite to move on. Here are the game odds:

Inter Milan -138; Draw +290: Shakhtar +350

This game should produce some goals, but what are the bets to keep an eye on? Here are three.

(All odds via William Hill Sportsbook)

1. Inter Milan to win first half (+135)

Inter are the stronger team and one that starts games on a strong note. They've opened the scoring in the first half of their last five games, three of which saw them score inside the first 15 minutes. They set the tone and have won the last five first halves they've played. Against Shakhtar, it should be no different with the Ukraine side's undisciplined defense

2. Lautaro Martinez as first scorer (+450)

Lautaro Martinez is the team's top attacking talent yet hasn't scored in the Europa League since the return of play. He always gets some good looks, but he's a team player who isn't afraid to give up a chance for a better chance at scoring. He's due, and in this one, he'll probably score. Placing a bet on him being the first goal scorer can get you a nice return at +450.

3. Over 2.5 goals (-140)

Not great odds on this, but getting three goals or more sounds about right with two teams that have stellar attacks. You are talking about two of the highest scoring teams in all of Europe here who combined for over 160 goals in just their domestic leagues. There will be goals and potentially extra time, and I expect the over to hit, perhaps comfortably.