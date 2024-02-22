liverpool-7.jpg
Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw is coming up on Friday live at 6 a.m. ET. This edition has the eight group stage winners and the eight knockout round playoff winners with the victors advancing to the quarterfinals. Thursday's knockout round playoff second-leg results completed the field with 16 teams remaining. 

Here's what to know:

How to watch and odds

Rules

  • No teams from the same country can draw each other at this stage of the Europa League.
  • Ties will be over two legs with the group winners at home for the second leg.
  • Level ties after 180 minutes of play will go to extra time regardless of the number of goals scored.
  • After 30 additional minutes, if the tie is still level, then a penalty shootout will occur.
  • Elimination at this stage means elimination from all European competition.

UEL round of 16 clubs

Seeded:

  • Atalanta (Italy)
  • Brighton (England)
  • Leverkusen (Germany)
  • Liverpool (England)
  • Rangers (Scotland)
  • Slavia Praha (Czechia)
  • Villarreal (Spain)
  • West Ham (England)

Unseeded:

  • Roma (Italy) 
  • Milan (Italy)
  • SC Freiburg (Germany)
  • Sporting CP (Portugal)
  • Benfica (Portugal)
  • Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
  • Sparta Praha (Czechia)
  • Olympique de Marseille (France)

When are the games?

  • The UEL round of 16 first leg games are scheduled for March 7 with the second legs on March 14.
  • The winners of those eight round-of-16 ties will advance to the quarterfinals with the draw for that stage and the semifinals coming on March 15.
  • The final is set for May 22. 

