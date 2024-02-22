The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw is coming up on Friday live at 6 a.m. ET. This edition has the eight group stage winners and the eight knockout round playoff winners with the victors advancing to the quarterfinals. Thursday's knockout round playoff second-leg results completed the field with 16 teams remaining.
Here's what to know:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Friday, Feb. 23 | Time: 6 a.m. ET
- Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland
- Watch: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network
Rules
- No teams from the same country can draw each other at this stage of the Europa League.
- Ties will be over two legs with the group winners at home for the second leg.
- Level ties after 180 minutes of play will go to extra time regardless of the number of goals scored.
- After 30 additional minutes, if the tie is still level, then a penalty shootout will occur.
- Elimination at this stage means elimination from all European competition.
UEL round of 16 clubs
Seeded:
- Atalanta (Italy)
- Brighton (England)
- Leverkusen (Germany)
- Liverpool (England)
- Rangers (Scotland)
- Slavia Praha (Czechia)
- Villarreal (Spain)
- West Ham (England)
Unseeded:
- Roma (Italy)
- Milan (Italy)
- SC Freiburg (Germany)
- Sporting CP (Portugal)
- Benfica (Portugal)
- Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
- Sparta Praha (Czechia)
- Olympique de Marseille (France)
When are the games?
- The UEL round of 16 first leg games are scheduled for March 7 with the second legs on March 14.
- The winners of those eight round-of-16 ties will advance to the quarterfinals with the draw for that stage and the semifinals coming on March 15.
- The winners of the eight ties will advance to the quarterfinals, with the draw for that round and the semifinals scheduled for 15 March. The losers are out of 2023-24 European competition.
- The final is set for May 22.
When is the Europa Conference League draw?
- Date: Friday, Feb. 23 | Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Watch: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network