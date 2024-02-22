The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw is coming up on Friday live at 6 a.m. ET. This edition has the eight group stage winners and the eight knockout round playoff winners with the victors advancing to the quarterfinals. Thursday's knockout round playoff second-leg results completed the field with 16 teams remaining.

Here's what to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Feb. 23 | Time: 6 a.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 23 | 6 a.m. ET Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland Watch: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Rules

No teams from the same country can draw each other at this stage of the Europa League.

Ties will be over two legs with the group winners at home for the second leg.

Level ties after 180 minutes of play will go to extra time regardless of the number of goals scored.

After 30 additional minutes, if the tie is still level, then a penalty shootout will occur.

Elimination at this stage means elimination from all European competition.

UEL round of 16 clubs

Seeded:

Atalanta (Italy)

Brighton (England)

Leverkusen (Germany)

Liverpool (England)

Rangers (Scotland)

Slavia Praha (Czechia)

Villarreal (Spain)

West Ham (England)

Unseeded:

Roma (Italy)

Milan (Italy)

SC Freiburg (Germany)

Sporting CP (Portugal)

Benfica (Portugal)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Sparta Praha (Czechia)

Olympique de Marseille (France)

When are the games?

The UEL round of 16 first leg games are scheduled for March 7 with the second legs on March 14.

The winners of those eight round-of-16 ties will advance to the quarterfinals with the draw for that stage and the semifinals coming on March 15.

The final is set for May 22.

