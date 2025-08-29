The 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Europa League is here. On Friday, the 36 teams participating in the second most important European competition for clubs discovered who they will face in the league phase of the tournament. The league phase was introduced last season for the first time instead of the group phase and drastically changed the format of the three European competitions. Istanbul's Besiktas Park will stage the 2026 UEFA Europa League final, which is set to take place on Wednesday May 20, 2026. As always, you can watch every minute of Europa League action all season long on Paramount+. It all kicks off on Sept. 24 when the league phase begins. Let's now take a look at the draw.

League phase schedule

Matchday 1: 24-25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

When are the Europa League knockouts?

Knockout phase play-offs: 19- 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12-19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9-16 April 2026

Semifinals: 30 April-7 May 2026

Final: 20 May 2026

Confirmed fixtures for pot one teams

AS Roma: Lille (H), Rangers (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Celtic (A), Midtjylland (H), Nice (A), Stuttgart (H), Panathinaikos (A).

Porto: Rangers (H), RB Salzburg (A), Crvena zvezda (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Nice (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Malmo (H), Utrecht (A).

Rangers: Roma (H), Porto (A), Braga (H), Ferencvaros (A), Ludogorets (H), Sturm Graz (A), Genk (H), Brann (A).

Feyenoord: Aston Villa (H), Real Betis (A), Celtic (H), Braga (A), Sturm Graz (H), FCSB (A), Panathinaikos (H), Stuttgart (A).

Lille: Dinamo Zagreb (H), Roma (A), PAOK (H), Crvena zvezda (A), Freiburg (H), Young Boys (A), Brann (H), Celta Vigo (A).

Dinamo Zagreb: Real Betis (H), Lille (A), Fenerbahce (H), Maccabi Tel Aviv (A), FCSB (H), Midtjylland (A), Celta Vigo (H), Malmo (A).

Real Betis: Feyenoord (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Lyon (H), PAOK (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Ludogorets (A), Utrecht (H), Genk (A).

Red Bull Salzburg: Porto (H), Aston Villa (A), Ferencvaros (H), Lyon(A), Basel (H), Freiburg (A), Go Ahead Eagles (H), Bologna (A).

Aston Villa: RB Salzburg (H), Feyenoord (A), Maccabi Tel Aviv (H), Fenerbahce (A), Young Boys (H), Basel (A), Bologna (H), Go Ahead Eagles (A)

Confirmed fixtures for pot two teams

Fenerbahce: Aston Villa (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Ferencvaros (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Nice (H), FCSB (A), Stuttgart (H), Brann (A)

Braga: Feyenoord (H), Rangers (A), Crvena zvezda (H), Celtic (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Nice (A), Genk (H), Go Ahead Eagles (A)

Crvena zvezda: Lille (H), Porto (A), Celtic (H), Braga (A), FCSB (H), Sturm Graz (A), Celta Vigo (H), Malmo (A)

Lyon: RB Salzburg (H), Betis (A), PAOK (H), Maccabi Tel Aviv (A), Basel (H), Young Boys (A), Go Ahead Eagles (H), Utrecht (A)

PAOK: Real Betis (H), Lille (A), Maccabi Tel Aviv (H), Lyon (A), Young Boys (H), Ludogorets (A), Brann (H), Celta Vigo (A)

Viktoria Plzen: Porto (H), Roma (A), Fenerbahce (H), Ferencvaros (A), Freiburg (H), Basel (A), Malmo (H), Panathinaikos (A)

Ferencvaros: Rangers (H), RB Salzburg (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Fenerbahce (A), Ludogorets (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Panathinaikos (H), Genk (A)

Celtic: Roma (H), Feyenoord (A), Braga (H), Crvena zvezda (A), Stum Graz (H), FC Midjylland (A), Utrecht (H), Bologna (A).

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Dinamo Zagreb (H), Aston Villa (A), Lyon (H), PAOK (A), Midjylland (H), Freiburg (A), Bologna (H), Stuttgart (A)

Confirmed fixtures for pot three teams

Young Boys: Lille (H), Aston Villa (A), Lyon (H), PAOK (A), Ludogorets (H), FCSB (A), Panathinaikos (H), Stuttgart (A)

Basel: Aston Villa (H), RB Salzburg (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Lyon (A), FCSB (H), Freiburg (A), Stuttgart (H), Genk (A)

Midtjylland: Dinamo Zagreb (H), AS Roma (A), Celtic (H), Maccabi Tel Aviv (A), Sturm Graz (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Genk (H), Brann (A)

Freiburg: RB Salzburg (H), Lille (A), Maccabi Tel Aviv (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Basel (H), Nice (A), Utrecht (H), Bologna (A)

Ludogorets: Real Betis (H), Rangers (A), PAOK (H), Ferencvaros (A), Nice (H), Young Boys (A), Celta (H), Malmo (A)

Nottingham Forest: Porto (H), Real Betis (A), Ferencvaros (H), Braga (A), Midtjylland (H), Sturn Graz (A), Malmo (H), Utrecht (A).

Sturm Graz: Rangers (H), Feyenoord (A), Crvena zvezda (H), Celtic (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Midtjylland (A), Brann (H), Panathinaikos (A)

FCSB: Feyenoord (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Fenerbahce (H), Crvena zvezda (A), Young Boys (H), Basel (A), Bologna (H), Go Ahead Eagles (A)

Nice: Roma (H), Porto (A), Braga (H), Fenerbahce (A), Freiburg (H), Ludogorets (A), Go Ahead Eagles (H), Celta Vigo (A)

Confirmed fixtures for pot four teams

Bologna: RB Salzburg (H), Aston Villa (A), Celtic (H), Maccabi Tel Aviv (A), Freiburg (H), FCSB (A), Brann (H), Celta Vigo (A)

Celta Vigo: Lille (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), PAOK (H), Crvena zvezda (A), Nice (H), Ludogorets (A), Bologna (H), Stuttgart (A)

Stuttgart: Feyenoord (H), AS Roma (A), Maccabi Tel Aviv (H), Fenerbahce (A), Young Boys (H), Basel (A), Celta Vigo (H), Go Ahead Eagles (A)

Panathinaikos: Roma (H), Feyenoord (A), Viktoria Plzen (H), Ferencvaros (A), Sturm Graz (H), Young Boys (A), Go Ahead Eagles (H), Malmo (A)

Malmo: Dinamo Zagreb (H), Porto (A), Crvena zvezda (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Ludogorets (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Panathinaikos (H), Genk (A)

Go Ahead Eagles: Aston Villa (H), RB Salzburg (A), Braga (H), Lyon (A), FCSB (H), Nice (A), Stuttgart (H), Panathinaikos (A)

Utrecht: Porto (H), Real Betis (A), Lyon (H), Celtic (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Freiburg (A), Genk (H), Brann (A)

Genk: Real Betis (H), Rangers (A), Ferencvaros (H), Braga (A), Basel (H), Midtjylland (A), Malmo (H), Utrecht (A)

Brann: Rangers (H), Lille (A), Fenerbahce (H), PAOK (A), Midtjylland (H), Sturm Graz (A), Utrecht (H), Bologna (A)