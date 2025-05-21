The 2024-25 UEFA Europa League final will take place on Wednesday at the San Mames in Bilbao as Manchester United will face Tottenham in one of the most awaited finals in the recent history of the tournament live on Paramount+. The two English sides have had a disappointing spell and only one of them will play Champions League soccer next season. Both managers are also risking their jobs in case of a defeat on Wednesday, as Manchester United and Tottenham are in 16th and 17th place in the Premier League standings, respectively.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the UEFA Europa League final:

How to watch Europa League final

Date : Wednesday, May 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Mames -- Bilbao, Spain

: San Mames -- Bilbao, Spain TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network Paramount+ Odds: Tottenham +188; Draw +223; Man United +143

Will either coach save their job?

Both managers are risking a lot if they lose on Wednesday. While Tottenham are expected to part ways with Ange Postecoglou regardless what will be the result of the final, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is probably risking much more because his future has not been discussed yet internally at the club, and in case of winning the trophy, he's expecting to stay as he joined the club in November 2024 after replacing Erik ten Hag. It's clear that both coaches' reputations, after such a disappointing seasons, will depend a lot on the final in Bilbao. Tottenham, in particular, won their last trophy in 2008, after winning 2-1 over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the League Cup final. Both teams have lifted the trophy before as Spurs won when the tournament was known as the UEFA Cup in 1972 and 1984, while Manchester United won it in 2017 under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

Will Andre Onana avoid mistakes?

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana had some ups and down since he joined the club in the summer of 2023, when the Red Devils signed him from Inter for around $50 million, making him one of the biggest signings in the recent history of the English giants. However, as of today, he still hasn't showed why United decided to sign him as the starting goalkeeper, and also during the current 2024-25 season, he showed some difficulties in his performances, such as during the Europa League quarterfinals against Lyon, when his mistakes put the qualification in danger. This is the perfect chance for Onana to shine and show the world United made the right decision to sign him.

Who will deliver for Tottenham's attack?

Tottenham Hotspur striker and captain Son Heung-min will have to carry the team with his experience and leadership as he was injured over the past weeks and only made his comeback in the starting 11 over the weekend, but the side coached by Ange Postecoglou has to cope with some key absences in this part of the roster, such as Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Timo Werner, who are all ruled out ahead of the final in Bilbao. It won't be an easy task for both Tottenham and the Korean striker, but they need to give it all against Manchester United to bring back to London the first trophy since 2008.