Europa League Final odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

A champion will be crowned Wednesday when Chelsea battles Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League Final. Arsenal needs a victory to qualify for next season's Champions League, while Chelsea is looking to win its first European final since 2013. These two London rivals split the season series in the Premier League, each team winning on its home field. Kick-off from Baku Olympic Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The model has taken into account that Arsenal has lost its last three UEFA competition matches against English clubs. However, Arsenal will enter Wednesday's match with an extra bit of motivation knowing it needs a victory to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Despite stumbling down the stretch and losing three of their last five Premier League games this season, the Gunners have been sensational in this competition. In fact, Arsenal has won five consecutive matches in the Europa League.

The Gunners' success can be directly attributed to their dynamic attacking duo. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a hat-trick in the second leg of the semifinal against Valencia and has scored eight goals in this competition, while Alexandre Lacazette has scored four times in his last three Europa League matches.

But just because Arsenal's attack has been in top form in this competition doesn't mean the Gunners will earn a victory against Chelsea on Wednesday.

That's because Chelsea enters Wednesday's match against its London rivals having won 11 Europa League games this season. Chelsea squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge to advance to its first European final since 2013. This is the Blues' second appearance in the Europa League Final, having beaten Benfica 2-1 in 2013.

Plus, Chelsea is the top scoring team in this season's competition with 32 goals. The Blues' attack is led by former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, who's scored 10 goals in the Europa League this season.

