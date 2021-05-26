It was a dream start for Villarreal supporters on Wednesday during the Europa League final when, on the best season of his career thus far, Gerard Moreno scored the opener against Manchester United in the 30th minute of the match. The goal itself featured Moreno beating Victor Lindelof to the ball off a free kick and lofting it over David De Gea's outstretched arms, but it was the celebration that caught the attention of many.

After sliding towards the corner flag pole and getting mobbed by his teammates, Moreno then got up and did an injection motion to his left arm.

Those concerned about family values being shattered on the pitch need not worry, this was actually a wholesome message about getting vaccinated. Proof of this was shared on social media with a clip from an interview Moreno gave on a talk show last week. The host asked Moreno if he would do the motion he did as encouragement for the public to get vaccinated. Even if you don't speak Spanish, you'll at least notice the host making the exact same motion as Moreno did on Wednesday.

This goal is just the latest in an incredible season for Gerard Moreno, who has netted 23 goals, which equals the total that Karim Benzema scored this past season. Only Lionel Messi put more balls into the back of the net than the Villarreal man, but at least Moreno is still competing for a European title.