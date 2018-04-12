Europa League: How to watch Arsenal-CSKA Moscow, Lazio, Atletico Madrid, Marseille on TV, stream online

The Europa League quarterfinals conclude on Thursday, with Lazio, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Arsenal the favorites to make it to the semifinals. Here's how you can watch all of the day's matches.

All of the matches are at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Marseille vs. RB Leipzig (0-1)

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow (4-1)

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Sporting vs. Atletico Madrid (0-2)

TV: None

Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

Salsburg vs. Lazio (2-4)

TV: None

Stream: WatchESPN

