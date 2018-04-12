Europa League: How to watch Arsenal-CSKA Moscow, Lazio, Atletico Madrid, Marseille on TV, stream online

The four semifinalists will be decided on Thursday

The Europa League quarterfinals conclude on Thursday, with Lazio, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Arsenal the favorites to make it to the semifinals. Here's how you can watch all of the day's matches. 

All of the matches are at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Marseille vs. RB Leipzig (0-1)

TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow (4-1)

TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)  

Sporting vs. Atletico Madrid (0-2)

TV: None
Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

Salsburg vs. Lazio (2-4)

TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

