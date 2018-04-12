Europa League: How to watch Arsenal-CSKA Moscow, Lazio, Atletico Madrid, Marseille on TV, stream online
The four semifinalists will be decided on Thursday
The Europa League quarterfinals conclude on Thursday, with Lazio, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Arsenal the favorites to make it to the semifinals. Here's how you can watch all of the day's matches.
All of the matches are at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Marseille vs. RB Leipzig (0-1)
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow (4-1)
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Sporting vs. Atletico Madrid (0-2)
TV: None
Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass
Salsburg vs. Lazio (2-4)
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow the matches on our app
Follow: CBS Sports App
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow
The Gunners have the advantage but now have to hit the road
-
Amazing own goal decides Copa MX
This is not the way a final should end, but it did
-
Real gets by Juve on late penalty
This match ended with so much controversy you won't believe it
-
Buffon goes off at Champions League ref
The Italian keeper was red-carded after reacting to the penalty awarded to Real Madrid in the...
-
Wolves' Neves scores best goal of 2018
Ruben Neves, take a bow son
-
Real vs. Juve: Penalty or no penalty?
Real Madrid benefited from a harsh end-of-game penalty call by UEFA referee Michael Oliver