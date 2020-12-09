Europa League Matchday 6 is on Thursday with 24 games across the continent, all of which are available live and on demand on CBS All Access. Also, for the first time, the "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor will be covering the Europa League, so you can tune in to follow all the action in one place. Coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

18 out of the 24 knockout stage spots through this competition have already been secured, with eight more being awarded to teams that finished third in their Champions League group, with the likes of Manchester United and Club Brugge entering the competition early next year.

Clubs like Napoli and Real Sociedad are still looking to book their spots, with the two squaring off in the game of the day.

Here is a look at the day's schedule:

All times Eastern