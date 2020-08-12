Watch Now: Shakhtar To Face Inter Milan In Europa League Semifinals ( 1:13 )

Four teams remain in the UEFA Europa League ahead of the semifinals next week, with a trophy on the line for each but UCL qualification not on the line for any. Each team has already qualified for UCL through their domestic leagues, meaning there isn't added pressure for these teams as they meet with nothing to lose. That means we should get some free-flowing games with lots of chances across to two semifinals. Sevilla faces Manchester United on Sunday, and Inter Milan takes on Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday.

You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here. You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match.

Before the semifinals begin in Germany, here is how all the teams rank in our Europa League power rankings.

RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS 1. Inter Milan +1 They are in form but wasting some chances. If they take their golden chances, they will win the cup with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez leading the way. 2. Manchester United -1 Not convincing, but the Red Devils are still arguably the favorite. After an off day, the attack must improve against a talented Sevilla defense. 3. Sevilla -- Flying high right now with two straight clean sheets since play resumed. The attack took a while to come to life against Wolves, but they imposed their will. 4. Shakhtar Donetsk +2 The dark horse of the final four but a team competent and tricky. They can cause Inter trouble as long as they remain calm in defense and hold their shape. 5. Bayer Leverkusen -- It was a tough task against Inter, and going down 2-0 after 21 minutes was just the worst way to start. In the end, the attack didn't do nearly enough in what may be Kai Havertz's last match for them. 6. Wolves -2 Two shots on goal and one third of the shots Sevilla had overall. They were just gassed at this point after being in the competition for literally over a year. 7. Copenhagen +1 Valiant performance from the Danish side. They hung with Manchester United on the European stage and have plenty to be proud of. 8. Basel -1 Outclassed by Shakhtar as expected, but the truth is they created some real chances. The scoring boots were left in the locker room though. 9. Getafe A frustrating performance in the loss to Inter Milan. Just sloppy, which is uncharacteristic for a Jose Bordalas side. They had high hopes of a deep run. 10. Olympiacos Really could have beaten Wolves. The chances were there with 16 shots and five on frame. Rui Patricio will be in their nightmares for a while with his saves in goal. 11. Roma A shockingly poor performance against Sevilla. Just nothing went right and they looked incapable of competing. Not a good sign for a club that has had a fairly down year. 12. Wolfsburg Blown out of the water my Shakhtar. After a strong Bundesliga campaign, they looked like a potential contender. Now they'll be watching from home. 13. Rangers Steven Gerrard's side always faced an uphill battle to beat Leverkusen. When you only create four total shots in a game where you have to overcome a three-goal deficit, you have no chance. 14. Istanbul Basaksehir Talk about going from a high to low. They win the Turkish league and then get destroyed by Copenhagen. A forgettable showing for the Super Lig champs. 15. Eintracht Frankfurt The problems in defense have been there all season long. They've conceded a goal in seven straight games and have just two clean sheets since the end of January. 16. LASK Props to them for competing with United and nearly getting a draw. It was an admirable performance from a side not many had even heard of.

So who should you back in the Europa League semifinals? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in every Europa League match, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.