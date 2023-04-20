The final four in Europa League are set as Roma and Juventus will be joined by Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla. We could be in for an all-Italian final with Juventus and Roma set on opposite sides of the bracket after Jose Mourinho's side were able to overturn a deficit against Feyenoord, forcing extra time and scoring four goals. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen continue to look strong, young and hungry while Sevilla are doing what they usually do -- dominating in Europa League. With the matches already set, let's take a look at ranking the four teams remaining from least likely to win to most likely.

Scoreboard

Sevilla 3, Man United 0 (5-2 on aggregate)

Sporting CP 1, Juventus 1 (1-2 on aggregate)

Union SG 1, Leverkusen 4 (2-5 on aggregate)

Roma 4, Feyenoord 1 (4-2 after extra time)

Semifinal matchups

First legs are on May 11 and second legs are on May 18. They'll all air on Paramount+.

Juventus vs. Sevilla

Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Now, let's rank the last four remaining teams from smallest contender to biggest contender.

4. Sevilla



They may be kings of the Europa League after brushing Manchester United aside but Sevilla are a team that are happy to have made it this far. They have nothing to lose which is a dangerous thing to face in a knockout tournament but the Juventus team that they'll face is in a much better condition than the United one that they dispatched. If Sevilla faced a full-strength United side we could be looking at a different final four but as long as Allegri's team can contain Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla will struggle to score goals to advance further.

3. Bayer Leverkusen

On their day, Leverkusen are one of the best clubs in the world. Xabi Alonso has them flowing forward with confidence and they can score early and often. But, they can also concede goals quicker than you can blink. The team have only failed to score once in their last five matches, scoring three goals three times during that period. They have only shutout their opposition twice in that period as well. In a tournament like this, there always comes a time where a team needs to sit back and prevent the opposition from scoring and that hasn't been something that Leverkusen have proven that they can do.

2. Roma

After a long absence from European titles, Mourinho already ended that drought with the Europa Conference League title last season and now he's looking to do one better in Europa League. Making games painful for their opposition, Roma are a club that does just enough to get the job done. The difference this season is that he has a little magician in Paulo Dybala. When Roma were almost out of the tournament in regulation, it was Dybala who was able to force extra time as he can form a formidable partnership with Tammy Abraham. Roma don't have the same strength in depth as Juventus but if you need to win two games, there aren't many managers in the world who you'd call before Mourinho.

1. Juventus

Breathing a sigh of relief as their points deduction has been pushed back for now, Juventus are through to the next round after doing just enough against Sporting CP. True contenders to win the Europa League, Juve have genuine big-game players in Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic and the defense has come to play. Keeping teams contained, they are helping to continue the Italian dominance in European play and unlike Manchester United, their defense won't make their job harder. Getting Federico Chiesa back has only boosted the team as Filip Kostic gives Max Allegri flexibility in how the team attacks matches. Banding together to try and qualify for Champions League through the league and through Europa League, Juventus are the favorites to win the tournament.