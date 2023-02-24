The Europa League round of 16 is nearly here. The knockout round playoffs wrapped up on Thursday as 16 teams remain in the continental competition with not only a major trophy on the line, but also a spot in next season's Champions League. Teams advancing from the knockout round playoffs included Manchester United, AS Roma and Juventus. Some of the bigger teams sent packing were Barcelona and Ajax, who now only have domestic competitions to focus on for the rest of the season.

Here's what to know about the draw:

How to watch

The draw takes place on Friday at 6 a.m. ET and will be streamed on Paramount+. Ties will take place on March 9 and 16.

How the draw works

The eight seeded teams, which are the group winners, will be paired with the playoff winners. The teams that are seeded will have the advantage of playing the second leg at home. In this stage, teams from the same association cannot face each other, meaning, for example, Manchester United cannot face Arsenal in this round.

Here are the teams:

Group winners:

Betis (ESP)

Union SG (BEL)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Ferencvaros (HUN)

Fenerbache (TUR)

Arsenal (ENG)

Playoff winners: