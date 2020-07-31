The Europa League draw took place on Friday to determine the path to the final in Germany come Aug. 21. Sixteen teams are left standing, and four of the six matchups have already played one leg before the season took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The second leg for those six matchups will be played at the respective home team's stadium. The two matchups that didn't get a chance to play the opening leg -- Inter Milan-Getafe and Sevilla-Roma -- will instead play a single-leg tie in Germany.
Europa League quarterfinal draw results:
- Winner of Olympiacos/Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Winner of Sevilla/Roma
- Winner of LASK/Manchester United vs. Winner of Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen
- Winner of Inter Milan/Getafe vs. Winner of Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen
- Winner of Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Winner of Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel
Europa League semifinal draw results:
- Olympiacos/Wolverhampton Wanderers/Sevilla/Roma vs. LASK/Manchester United/Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen
- Inter Milan/Getafe/Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk /Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel
The designated home team for the Champions League final will be either Olympiacos, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sevilla, Roma, LASK, Manchester United, Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen. CBS All Access subscribers will be able to stream every match live.
Below you'll find the remaining Europa League schedule, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.
Round of 16
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Copenhagen vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- FC København Stadium
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Wolfsburg, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- NSK Olimpiyskiy
Manchester United vs. LASK, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Old Trafford
Inter Milan vs. Getafe, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Arena AufShalke (Germany)
Thursday, Aug. 6
Sevilla vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- MSV Arena
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Bayarena
Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- St. Jacob-Park
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Molineux Stadium
Quarterfinals
Monday, Aug. 10
Manchester United/LASK vs. Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Stadion Köln
Inter Milan/Getafe vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Rangers, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Düsseldorf Arena
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Wolverhampton Wanderers/Olympiacos vs. Sevilla/Roma, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- MSV Arena
Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg vs. Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Arena AufShalke
Semifinals
Sunday, Aug. 16
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Stadion Köln
Monday, Aug. 17
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Düsseldorf Arena
Final
Friday, Aug. 21
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Stadion Köln