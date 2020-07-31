Watch Now: 2020 Europa League Preview: Winner ( 2:36 )

The Europa League draw took place on Friday to determine the path to the final in Germany come Aug. 21. Sixteen teams are left standing, and four of the six matchups have already played one leg before the season took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The second leg for those six matchups will be played at the respective home team's stadium. The two matchups that didn't get a chance to play the opening leg -- Inter Milan-Getafe and Sevilla-Roma -- will instead play a single-leg tie in Germany.

Europa League quarterfinal draw results:

Winner of Olympiacos/Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Winner of Sevilla/Roma

Winner of LASK/Manchester United vs. Winner of Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen



Winner of Inter Milan/Getafe vs. Winner of Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen

Winner of Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Winner of Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

Europa League semifinal draw results:

Olympiacos/Wolverhampton Wanderers/Sevilla/Roma vs. LASK/Manchester United/Istanbul Basaksehir/Copenhagen

Inter Milan/Getafe/Rangers/Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk /Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

The designated home team for the Champions League final will be either Olympiacos, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sevilla, Roma, LASK, Manchester United, Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen. CBS All Access subscribers will be able to stream every match live.

CBS Sports HQ

Below you'll find the remaining Europa League schedule, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.

Round of 16

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Copenhagen vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- FC København Stadium

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Wolfsburg, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- NSK Olimpiyskiy

Manchester United vs. LASK, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Old Trafford

Inter Milan vs. Getafe, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Arena AufShalke (Germany)

Thursday, Aug. 6

Sevilla vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- MSV Arena

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Bayarena

Basel vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- St. Jacob-Park

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Molineux Stadium

Quarterfinals

Monday, Aug. 10

Manchester United/LASK vs. Copenhagen/Istanbul Basaksehir, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Stadion Köln

Inter Milan/Getafe vs. Bayer Leverkusen/Rangers, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Düsseldorf Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Wolverhampton Wanderers/Olympiacos vs. Sevilla/Roma, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- MSV Arena

Shakhtar Donetsk/Wolfsburg vs. Basel/Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Arena AufShalke

Semifinals

Sunday, Aug. 16

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Stadion Köln

Monday, Aug. 17

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Düsseldorf Arena

Final

Friday, Aug. 21

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Stadion Köln