The UEFA Europa League resumed play last week after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition had a busy resumption, with eight games over two days. The scene shifted to Germany this week, and the semifinals will get underway Sunday. Four clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League.

Manchester United and Inter Milan both advanced to the semifinals on Monday and could meet in the title match. On Tuesday, Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk joined them.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results