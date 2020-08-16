Watch Now: Europa League Highlights: Manchester United vs. Sevilla (3:19)

The UEFA Europa League resumed play earlier in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scene shifted to Germany last week, and the semifinals got underway Sunday. Three clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League. 

Sevilla knocked out Manchester United on Sunday in the first semifinal. They will face the winner of Monday's Inter Milan-Shakhtar Donetsk match.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results

DATEMATCHUPSTIME (ET)STREAMVENUE

Wed., Aug. 5

ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

FC København Stadium 

ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

NSK Olimpiyskiy 

ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

Old Trafford 

ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

Arena AufShalke

Thurs., Aug. 6

ROUND OF 16: Sevilla 2, Roma 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY 

MSV Arena 

ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY 

Bayarena 

ROUND OF 16: Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY 

St. Jacob-Park 

ROUND OF 16: Wolves 1, Olympiacos 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY 

Molineux 

Mon., Aug. 10

QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

Stadion Köln 

QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

Düsseldorf Arena 

Tue., Aug. 11

QUARTERFINAL: Sevilla 1, Wolves 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY 

MSV Arena 

QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk 4, Basel 1

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY 

Arena AufShalke 

Sun., Aug. 16

SEMIFINAL: Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY

Stadion Köln 

Mon., Aug. 17

SEMIFINAL: Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Düsseldorf Arena 

Fri., Aug. 21

FINAL: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m.

CBS All Access 

Stadion Köln