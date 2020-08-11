The UEFA Europa League resumed play last week after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition had a busy resumption, with eight games over two days. The scene shifted to Germany this week, and the quarterfinals got underway Monday. Six clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League.
Manchester United and Inter Milan both advanced to the semifinals on Monday and could meet in the title match. On Tuesday we get Wolves vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. FC Basel at 3 p.m. ET.
Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.
Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results
|DATE
|MATCHUPS
|TIME (ET)
|STREAM
|VENUE
Wed., Aug. 5
ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0
FINAL
FC København Stadium
ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0
FINAL
NSK Olimpiyskiy
ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1
FINAL
Old Trafford
ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0
FINAL
Arena AufShalke
Thurs., Aug. 6
ROUND OF 16: Sevilla 2, Roma 0
FINAL
MSV Arena
ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0
FINAL
Bayarena
ROUND OF 16: Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0
FINAL
St. Jacob-Park
ROUND OF 16: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Olympiacos 0
FINAL
Molineux
Mon., Aug. 10
QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0
3 p.m.
Stadion Köln
QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
3 p.m.
Düsseldorf Arena
Tue., Aug. 11
QUARTERFINAL: Sevilla vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
3 p.m.
MSV Arena
QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Basel
3 p.m.
Arena AufShalke
Sun., Aug. 16
SEMIFINAL: TBD vs. Manchester United
3 p.m.
Stadion Köln
Mon., Aug. 17
SEMIFINAL: Inter Milan vs. TBD
3 p.m.
Düsseldorf Arena
Fri., Aug. 21
FINAL: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m.
Stadion Köln