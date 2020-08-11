Watch Now: Europa League Preview: Sevilla Unbeaten Since The Restart, Coming Off Win Versus Roma (2:44)

The UEFA Europa League resumed play last week after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition had a busy resumption, with eight games over two days. The scene shifted to Germany this week, and the quarterfinals got underway Monday. Six clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League. 

Manchester United and Inter Milan both advanced to the semifinals on Monday and could meet in the title match. On Tuesday we get Wolves vs. Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. FC Basel at 3 p.m. ET. 

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results

DATEMATCHUPSTIME (ET)STREAMVENUE

Wed., Aug. 5

ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

FC København Stadium 

ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

NSK Olimpiyskiy 

ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

Old Trafford 

ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY

Arena AufShalke

Thurs., Aug. 6

ROUND OF 16: Sevilla 2, Roma 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY 

MSV Arena 

ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY 

Bayarena 

ROUND OF 16: Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0

FINAL 

MATCH REPLAY 

St. Jacob-Park 

ROUND OF 16: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Olympiacos 0

FINAL

MATCH REPLAY 

Molineux 

Mon., Aug. 10

QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0

3 p.m.  

MATCH REPLAY

Stadion Köln 

QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

3 p.m.  

MATCH REPLAY

Düsseldorf Arena 

Tue., Aug. 11

QUARTERFINAL: Sevilla vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

MSV Arena 

QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Basel

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Arena AufShalke 

Sun., Aug. 16

SEMIFINAL: TBD vs. Manchester United

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Stadion Köln 

Mon., Aug. 17

SEMIFINAL: Inter Milan vs. TBD 

3 p.m.  

CBS All Access 

Düsseldorf Arena 

Fri., Aug. 21

FINAL: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m.

CBS All Access 

Stadion Köln