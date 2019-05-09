Europa League scores: Kepa saves the day, secures Chelsea vs. Arsenal in all-London final in Baku
For the first time ever, there will be an all-Premier League final in the Europa League and Champions League
There seems to be a theme around the end of the major European soccer competitions. After Liverpool and Tottenham booked their spots in the Champions League final, the Europa League final will also be an all-Premier League affair. London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea advanced to the Europa League final on Thursday, setting up an enticing battle on May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Arsenal went on the road and dominated Valencia in the second leg, while Chelsea needed penalty kicks to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Chelsea advances 4-3 in PKs)
As for Chelsea, their match finished 1-1 after regulation and went to extra time after ending 2-2 on aggregate. But goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved the last two kicks, as Chelsea won 4-3 in the shootout.
Kepa's second-to-last save was with his knee in miraculous fashion to deny Martin Hinteregger:
Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty kick, setting up just the third all-England final in European continental competition history after the 2008 Champions League (Manchester United defeated Chelsea) and the upcoming 2019 Champions League final.
Valencia 2, Arsenal 4 (Arsenal advances 7-3 on aggregate)
As for Arsenal, it was a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hat trick that paced the Gunners to a 4-2 win, advancing 7-3 on aggregate. Arsenal moved the ball quickly around and caused Valencia a world of trouble, but it was this goal from Alexandre Lacazette that sealed it in the second half, making it 2-1, forcing Valencia to need to score four more:
The Gunners, most importantly, kept their chances of Champions League qualification alive. If Arsenal beats Chelsea in the final, they'll qualify for the group stage.
