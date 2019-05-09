Europa League scores, live updates: Arsenal vs. Valencia and Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

The Europa League semifinals conclude Thursday with the second legs between Arsenal vs. Valencia and Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt. The Gunners lead 3-1 after the first leg and head to Mestalla looking to close it out, while Chelsea returns to Stamford Bridge after a 1-1 draw in the first leg last Thursday in Germany. Arsenal and Chelsea are the favorites, and we could be set for an all-England final, just like the Champions League with Liverpool and Tottenham.

But this would be even more than an all-England final, it would be an all-London final. Valencia and Eintracht hope they can spoil the party.

You can see both games at 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free). Here's our match preview for Arsenal-Valencia and one for Chelsea-Eintracht.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.