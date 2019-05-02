Europa League scores, live updates: Arsenal vs. Valencia and Chelsea vs. Eintracht in semifinals

After a wild couple days of Champions League action, the attention shifts to Europa League as the semifinals get underway Thursday. Arsenal welcomes Valencia to London for their first leg while Chelsea visits Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

For all of the remaining teams, this competition is as important as ever. With the tournament's value improving a few years back as the winner now advances directly to the Champions League group stage, all four of the remaining teams have another viable route to the UCL if they can win this cup. Arsenal and Valencia are both just on the outside when it comes to a Champions League spot in their respective leagues, while still having the possibility of finishing in the top four. Chelsea and Eintracht are both currently in position to quality through their leagues.

Arsenal vs. Valencia

Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

