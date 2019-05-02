Europa League scores, live updates: Arsenal vs. Valencia and Chelsea vs. Eintracht in semifinals

The Europa League semifinals begin on Thursday

After a wild couple days of Champions League action, the attention shifts to Europa League as the semifinals get underway Thursday. Arsenal welcomes Valencia to London for their first leg while Chelsea visits Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt. 

For all of the remaining teams, this competition is as important as ever. With the tournament's value improving a few years back as the winner now advances directly to the Champions League group stage, all four of the remaining teams have another viable route to the UCL if they can win this cup. Arsenal and Valencia are both just on the outside when it comes to a Champions League spot in their respective leagues, while still having the possibility of finishing in the top four. Chelsea and Eintracht are both currently in position to quality through their leagues. 

Here's how you can watch the games on TV and online. Both matches are at 3 p.m. ET. Below is also our live blog.

Arsenal vs. Valencia 

This match will air on UniMas and is available on fuboTV (Try for free).

Chelsea vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 

This match will air on Univision Deportes and is available on fuboTV (Try for free).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories