It was a mixed bag for the British sides in the early Europa League games on Thursday night. The headline result of the night might prove to be Tottenham's 1-0 loss away to AZ Alkmaar, Ange Postecoglou's last chance of winning a trophy in his second season with the club looking altogether more challenging going into the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in seven days' time.

Manchester United look well-placed in their round of 16 tie after drawing 1-1 in somewhat impressive fashion away to Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, two away sides will feel they are on the brink of the quarterfinals as Lyon and Rangers won 3-1 at FCSB and Rangers, resepectively.

Europa League scores, fixtures

All times ET

AZ Alkmaar 1, Tottenham 0

Real Sociedad 1, Manchester United 1

FCSB 1, Lyon 3

Fenerbahce 1, Rangers 3



Viktoria Plzen vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bodo/Glimt vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Ajax vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Roma vs. Athletic Bilbao, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Fernandes gives up penalty as Manchester United draw away

Manchester United will feel it is mission accomplished in what looked to be a tricky away first leg against Real Sociedad. It might, however, have been even better than a 1-1 draw if Bruno Fernandes had not conceded a penalty soon after Joshua Zirkzee had fired the visitors into a first-leg lead at the Anoeta Stadium.

United more than held their own in the first half, struggling to create a great volume of chances for themselves but ensuring that Andre Onana did not have a single shot to save. At the other end Alex Remiro was altogether busier and so was his center back Aritz Eluostondo, who twice cleared off the goal line as the visitors turned the screw in the 36th minute. The best chance of the half did not even result in a shot, Diogo Dalot failing to get a cross away when Rasmus Hojlund was bursting into the box.

Having survived a wave of pressure early in the first half, United reasserted their quality and found themselves ahead in the 57th minute. Alejandro Garnacho drew three defenders after strong running from Dalot, just as he entered the box he rolled a pass across to Zirkzee, whose low effort caught out Remiro down low.

Without the ill Martin Zubimendi, La Real seemed to be struggling in every aspect of the game, struggling to protect the spaces in front of their penalty area while also making heavy weather of their ball progression through the United lines. It did not particularly look like the hosts were applying any greater pressure after Zirkzee's opener but they were handed an almighty reprieve when a Fernandes handball at a corner was spotted by VAR. Mikel Oyarzabal sent Onana the wrong way.

From then on, the San Sebastian side looked far more likely to nick the winner, substitutes Sheraldo Becker teeing up Orri Oskarsson at the back post. The youngster turned wide, perhaps Leny Yoro had done just enough to put his opponent off. Oskarsson continued to threaten in the closing minutes, his drive from a narrow angle drawing a smart save from Onana.

Sloppy Spurs beaten in Netherlands

There is altogether more work for Tottenham to do when they return to European action next week after Lucas Bergvall's own goal handed AZ Alkmaar a first-leg win at the AFAS Stadion. The north Londoners dominated possession but did precious little with it, registering a mere five shots, none of them on target.

Postecoglou had named a strong side but few among the visitors made a serious impact on the first leg, Mathys Tel withdrawn at halftime without a shot to his name. Heung-min Son bent one effort wide in the second half. At the other end Spurs were perhaps fortunate to concede only one, conceding 10 shots in their own penalty area.

To make matters worse ahead of next week's second leg, Dominic Solanke limped off in the 90th minute after a collision in the AZ penalty area. Playing his first minutes since suffering a knee injury in January, the 27-year-old was replaced by Dane Scarlett for the closing stages. His manager will be dearly hoping that Solanke is available in a week's time, where Spurs will have to be far better if they are to stay alive in a competition that represents their last chance for silverware this season.