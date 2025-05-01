We're one step closer to an all-Premier League Europa League final in Bilbao after Tottenham and Manchester United have both won the first legs of their semifinal matches. Both teams came in driven, taking multiple-goal leads into halftime before cruising to victory. Harry Maguire and Casemiro led Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao while James Maddison led Tottenham to a 3-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt.

For both Manchester United and Tottenham, this competition provides a route to saving their seasons, where they sit 14th and 16th respectively in the Premier League. Manchester United's trophy drought may not be as long as the 17-year drought that Ange Postecoglou is looking to bring to an end, but with their second manager this season in Ruben Amorim, winning the Europa League could be a major sign that they're on the right track. After moving on from Erik ten Hag, United have been trying to find their footing under Amorim, and while it hasn't happened in the Premier League, European play is what could be their saving grace.

Let's take a look at the matches:

Europa League scores

Tottenham 3, Bodo Glimt 1

Athletic Club 0, Manchester United 3

Harry Maguire shows off for Manchester United

Manchester United were able to respond quickly after seeing Alejandro Garnacho's goal ruled out in the first 10 minutes following a VAR review, but it was via an unlikely source. Harry Maguire got forward, making Athletic Club defenders miss before delivering a wicked cross into the box. It found the head of Manuel Ugarte, who passed it on to Casmiro for the opening goal, breaking the match open.

Five minutes later, Athletic Club were down to 10 men after defender Dani Vivian was sent off for a challenge on Rasmus Hojlund. Bruno Fernandes wouldn't miss from the penalty spot before scoring from open play right before the half. With Athletic already down to 10, they weren't able to offer much in the match, which leaves them with a mountain to climb when they head to Old Trafford for the second leg.

Tottenham's cruise at home

Postecoglou made a few changes to the XI with Richarlison coming in on the left wing in the absence of Heung-min Son, and they paid off. The Brazilian assisted Brennan Johnson within the first minute of play, sending Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into song. Pedro Porro then got an assist from deep linking up with Maddison as Tottenham controlled most of the match.

Bodo/Glimt were able to get a goal back late via Ulrik Saltnes, which is important with the second leg being in Norway. Dominic Solanke's penalty in the second half was a much needed insurance goal as traveling away from home with a two-goal advantage is much more comfortable but when Tottenham's defense has struggled at times this season, they won't be taking anything for granted with a chance to make their first European final since 2019 when they lost to Liverpool. It could come full circle with that final also taking place in Spain, facing an English side, but there's more work to be done to make that happen.

What's next

Tottenham will head to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt in their first ever home European semifinal match. It could be a frozen affair at Aspyra stadium but the hosts will need a massive performance to overturn this deficit on May 8. Manchester United will head home to Old Trafford, where fans will look to wait out 90 minutes in order to celebrate the Red Devils booking their place in the Europa League final. You can watch the action on Paramount+