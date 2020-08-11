The Europa League quarterfinals are in the rear-view mirror after the final two clubs booked their spots to the semifinals on Tuesday. Shakhtar Donetsk and Sevilla, who could meet in the final, are through to the last four after beating FC Basel and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.

Here's what to know and see from the day's action:

Scoreboard

Sevilla 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 : Sevilla took control of much of this game after Raul Jimenez missed his first penalty attempt in 18 tries. They eventually broke the nil-nil deadlock on a powerful header from Lucas Ocampos, who scored in the 88th minute.

: Sevilla took control of much of this game after Raul Jimenez missed his first penalty attempt in 18 tries. They eventually broke the nil-nil deadlock on a powerful header from Lucas Ocampos, who scored in the 88th minute. Shakhtar Donetsk 4, FC Basel 1: Though they were able to get a consolation prize at the end in the form of an injury time goal, Basel was unable to overpower their talented opposition, who put four past them with relative ease.

Top plays

Sevilla wins it late

It took some time for Sevilla to finally break through Wolves' defense, as well as the Spanish side's own inability to score, but they were finally able to put the ball into the back of the net thanks to this powerful header from Lucas Ocampos.

Alan Patrick shows the right way to take a penalty

Very rarely is an over-the-top run-up to take a penalty rewarded, but whenever the move does work, the goals often become a thing of beauty, as the Shakhtar midfielder showed with his clinical finish.

Adama Traore makes the run of a lifetime

The Wolves man made one of the most impressive runs of this year's Europa League competition. Even if it didn't lead to a goal itself, it still needs to be marveled at.

Notable performances

Let's rate some of the notable performances on the day, with one being the worst and 10 being perfection:

Ever Banega, Sevilla

The midfielder was daring his teammates to send one of his beautiful passes into the back of the net, and it finally happened with about two minutes to go in regulation. But had his teammates been even marginally more clinical, they could have score three or four. He's masterminding all of Sevilla's offense and should be rewarded greatly for it. RATING: 8

Rui Patricio, Wolves

The Wolves keeper did everything he could to keep his opponents at bay from scoring. He denied a beautiful run from Youssef En-Nesyri and stopped a free kick from Banega that would have nestled into the top corner had he not been there. He didn't stand a chance against Ocampos's header, so that can't be totally on him. RATING: 7

Marlos, Shakhtar

The Brazilian midfielder was ever he needed to be on the pitch this evening, as he was seemingly involved in every single attack forward his team put together. He was even directly involved in the first two goals his team scored. RATING: 8.5

A look ahead

UEFA Europa League returns this weekend to determine who will play in the competition's final. Once again, these are single-match affairs.