Europa League semifinal scores: Arsenal, Chelsea closing in on championship matchup

The final could be an all-London affair after solid displays in the first leg

Arsenal and Chelsea both did what they needed to do to put themselves on the verge of advancing to the Europa League final. In the first legs of the Europa League semifinals, Arsenal came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 in London with two goals from Alexandre Lacazette, while Chelsea got a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt to return home with the away goals advantage.

In London, it was Valencia that started the game in the lead, but the Gunners soon took over and earned a well-deserved victory. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a late goal to give Arsenal a little breathing room. If Arsenal were to lose 1-0 at Valencia in the return leg, they'd still advance to the final. A 2-0 loss would see the Gunners eliminated, while a 3-1 loss would mean extra time.

In the other tie, Luka Jovic scored early to give the German club the lead but Pedro's fine strike inside the box gave the Blues serious momentum and what could be a crucial away goal.

