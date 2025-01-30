The league phase of the Europa League has come to a close with Lazio topping the table on goal difference despite losing 1-0 to Braga on the final day of play. Tottenham and Manchester United have finished in the top eight to make it to the last 16 despite disappointing Premier League form while Rangers and Olympiacos were able to sneak into the top eight on the final day of this phase of play.

It was a tight finish for the final spots with Rangers, Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht, and FCSB all finishing level on 14 points but the superior goal difference off plus-six for the Scottish club was enough to see them top the pile. There was a similar cluster for the 24th spot as PAOK, who finished 22nd, were level on 10 points with FC Twente, Fenerbahce, Braga, and Elfsborg but goal difference saw PAOK, FC Twenty, and Fenerbahce qualify by the skin of their teeth. Jose Mourinho's men may have struggled in the league phase but they did avoid disaster.

Braga had a chance to knock Fenerbahce out at the death facing Lazio but weren't able to pull through leaving the final table as this.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 31 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 31 | 7 a.m. ET Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Europa League standings

Team PTS MP W L D GF GA GD 1. Lazio 19 8 6 1 1 17 5 12 2. Bilbao 19 8 6 1 1 15 7 8 3. Man Utd 18 8 5 0 3 16 9 7 4. Tottenham 17 8 5 1 2 17 9 8 5. Frankfurt 16 8 5 2 1 14 10 4 6. Lyon 15 8 4 1 3 16 8 8 7. Olympiacos 15 8 4 1 3 9 3 6 8. Rangers 14 8 4 2 2 16 10 6 9. Bodo/Glimt 14 8 4 2 2 14 11 3 10. Anderlecht 14 8 4 2 2 14 12 2 11. FCSB 14 8 4 2 2 10 9 1 12. Ajax 13 8 4 3 1 16 8 8 13. Real Sociedad 13 8 4 3 1 13 9 4 14. Galatasaray 13 8 3 1 4 19 16 3 15. Roma 12 8 3 2 3 10 6 4 16. Plzen 12 8 3 2 3 13 12 1 17. Ferencvaros 12 8 4 4 0 15 15 0 18. Porto 11 8 3 3 2 13 11 2 19. Alkmaar 11 8 3 3 2 13 13 0 20. Midtjylland 11 8 3 3 2 9 9 0 21. Union Gilloise 11 8 3 3 2 8 8 0 22. PAOK 10 8 3 4 1 12 10 2 23. FC Twente 10 8 2 2 4 8 9 -1 24. Fenerbahce 10 8 2 2 4 9 11 -2 25. Braga 10 8 3 4 1 9 12 -3 26. Elfsborg 10 8 3 4 1 9 14 -5 27. Hoffenheim 9 8 2 3 3 11 14 -3 28. Besiktas 9 8 3 5 0 10 15 -5 29. Maccabi Tel Aviv 6 8 2 6 0 8 17 -9 30. Slavia Prague 5 8 1 5 2 7 11 -4 31. Malmo 5 8 1 5 2 10 17 -7 32. RFC 5 8 1 5 2 6 13 -7 33. Ludogorets 4 8 0 4 4 4 11 -7 34. Dynamo Kyiv 4 8 1 6 1 5 18 -13 35. Nice 3 8 0 5 3 7 16 -9 36. Qarabag 3 8 1 7 0 6 20 -14

Who can play who in the knockout round playoffs?

Bodo/Glimt can face: FC Twenty or Fenerbahce

FC Twenty or Fenerbahce Anderlecht can face: FC Twenty or Fenerbahce

FC Twenty or Fenerbahce FCSB can face: Royale Union SG or PAOK

Royale Union SG or PAOK Ajax can face: Royale Union SG or PAOK

Royale Union SG or PAOK Real Sociedad can face: AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland

AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland Galatasaray can face: AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland

AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland Roma can face: Ferencvaros or Porto

Ferencvaros or Porto Plzen can face: Ferencvaros or Porto

Ferencvaros or Porto Ferencvaros can face: Roma or Plzen

Roma or Plzen Porto can face: Roma or Plzen

Roma or Plzen AZ Alkmaar can face: Real Sociedad or Galatasaray

Real Sociedad or Galatasaray Midtjylland can face: Real Sociedad or Galatasaray

Real Sociedad or Galatasaray Royale Union SG can face: FCSB or Ajax

FCSB or Ajax PAOK can face: FCSB or Ajax

FCSB or Ajax FC Twente can face: Bodo/Glimt or Anderlecht

Bodo/Glimt or Anderlecht Fenerbahce can face: Bodo/Glimt or Anderlecht

Round of 16 bracket fixtures

Who advanced to the ground of 16 with a top-eight finish?

Lazio

Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United

Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt

Lyon

Olympiacos

Rangers

