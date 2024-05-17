The 2023-24 season is getting closer to the end, but some of the most important European clubs are already working to appoint a new manager. In January, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp announced his departure at the end of the current season, while a few weeks later, Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich announced that they would part ways in June. Other European clubs, like AS Roma and Lazio, have already changed coaches, since Jose Mourinho was replaced by Daniele De Rossi who is now likely to remain in charge for the next season while the city rivals appointed Igor Tudor after Maurizio Sarri resigned from his duties on March 12.

Xabi Alonso surprised many and decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season, leaving both Liverpool and Bayern Munich needing to look elsewhere for a potential manager. Same as Xavi Hernandez, who decided to stay at Barcelona after announcing his departure at the end of January, but it looks like his future is still in doubt in the recent hours.

Many others are still to make a decision, while Juventus have sacked Massimiliano Allegri two games before the end of the 2023-24 season. Despite a contract going to 2025, Manchester United in the Premier League still need to discuss the future of Erik ten Hag. Other clubs will make their decision in the coming weeks, some of them will be expected while others will probably be surprising as it always happens before the summer transfer window.