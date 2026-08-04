How to watch European soccer summer friendlies on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network

The World Cup may be behind us, but soccer never sleeps, and in less than a month, major European leagues will be back in full swing. Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham have been some of the biggest stories of the summer, with Real and Chelsea both bringing in new coaches and Tottenham remaking their entire squad, which is one of many reasons why preseason play is important. Doubly so in a World Cup year as some key players are still on their holidays and clubs will need to figure out who can fill their places as soccer waits for no one.

Between CBS Sports Network and the CBS Sports Golazo Network, we have you covered with quite a lineup of friendlies taking place between now and the beginning of the season. Come check out Arsenal's new signings, Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, Manchester City post-Pep Guardiola, and so much more in matches taking place.

Let's take a look at what's out there to watch:

Schedule

Wednesday August, 5

Friday, August 7

Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Saturday, August 8

Sunday, August 9

Tuesday, August 11

Juventus vs. Palermo, 6 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, August 12

Saturday, August 15

Newcastle United vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Brentford vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 2:30 p.m. tape delay (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday August 16