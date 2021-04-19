Liverpool and Leeds United supporters gathered outside Anfield and Elland Road to protest against the proposed Super League after it was revealed on Sunday night that the current Premier League champions are one of 12 founding members.

'F**k the Super League' and 'Six greedy b*****s' were audible and relayed by reporters at the ground as Jurgen Klopp's men were preparing for kick-off before facing Marcelo Bielsa's men while their fans were outside of both stadiums to voice their disgust.

Home supporters were also vocal in their anger at the breakaway plans of the six EPL clubs in question and made their thoughts clear with banners at. the stadium for the players to emerge to from the tunnel.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be founding members of the proposed competition with Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan the other clubs.

Liverpool fans will be taking banners down at Anfield and those gathered were clear in their messages against the Super League as well as American owners Fenway Sports Group after the news of the past 24 hours.

Supporters and clubs all over the country have started to make their voices heard while more and more players are also weighing in with the overwhelming majority negative in their appraisal of the situation.

Fans have also visited the likes of City's Etihad Stadium and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium to have their say as the large majority of European soccer rejects the attempt to leave UEFA's European competition yet remain in domestic leagues.

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has promised strict punishment for the offenders while domestic leagues and even national governments are also getting involved in a seismic moment for European soccer and mainly foreign ownership.