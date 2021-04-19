Sunday's announcement of a breakaway Super League with 12 founding European clubs has sent shockwaves through the soccer world.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are the clubs in question and their participation already has the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A scrambling to react.
Players and coaches, past and present, are having their say -- even clubs involved in this season's competitions -- and it is clear that the soccer world is against the Super League.
What an embarrassment we’ve become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well. #SuperLeague https://t.co/zLxhNyeaXB— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 18, 2021
CBS Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher branded his beloved Reds "an embarrassment" while legendary former Manchester United man Gary Neville admitted that he is "disgusted" by the club's actions.
This so called « Superleague » is anything but « Super ». This greedy and callous move would spell disaster for our grassroots, for women’s football, and the wider football community... (1/2)— Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) April 19, 2021
Luis Figo, a former Barcelona and Real Madrid player, called the Super League "anything but 'super'" while ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that "the idea will not go far" and that "soccer must stay united."
Absolutely shameful @Arsenal https://t.co/p0q9a7wLY2 pic.twitter.com/lLzSf5i0wJ— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 19, 2021
Gunners' legend Ian Wright called the Londoners' Super League role "shameful" while British footballing institution Sir Alex Ferguson accused former employers United of orchestrating "a move away from 70 years of European club football."
Among the players outraged by the announcement are United's Bruno Fernandes, Paris Saint-Germain's Ander Herrera, Fenerbahce's Mesut Ozil and Antalyaspor's Lukas Podolski are all current or former players of clubs in question.
April 19, 2021
Fernandes said that "dreams can't be buy" in reply to an Instagram post by Daniel Podence while ex-United man Herrera wrote in English and Spanish about "the rich stealing what the people created."
Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League - not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there...⚽💔— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021
Former Arsenal man Ozil spoke of his "dreaming to win the World Cup and Champions League -- not Super League" while Podolski branded the move "disgusting" and added that that he is "disappointed to see the club I represented involved."
Today I wake up to crazy news! 😡 An insult to my belief: football is happiness, freedom, passion, fans and is for everyone. This project is disgusting, not fair and I’m disappointed to see clubs I represented involved. Fight against this! 💪🏻❤️⚽️ #StopTheSuperLeague— Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) April 19, 2021
Germany itself has created a lot of resistance to the idea with giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund against it and outgoing German and European champion coach Hansi Flick clear that the Super League "would not be good for European soccer."
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick: “I’m focused on different topics but I can say that the Super League wouldn't be good for European football...”. Bayern position seems so clear against the Super League, also after BVB statement in the morning. 🚫🇩🇪 #SuperLeague #Bayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021
Bayern and PSG, last year's two Champions League finalists and semi-finalists this year, were both part of a unanimous vote to pass UEFA's proposed reforms this Monday.