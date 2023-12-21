The European Super League (ESL) might be taking a victory lap after the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that FIFA and UEFA cannot ban them from creating a breakaway tournament by rolling out a new competition format, but the reaction from soccer's power players is mixed.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

From UEFA to the Premier League and a handful of Europe's top clubs, many maintained their intent to stick to the sport's order as it currently stands. Many of the clubs that have so far voiced their commitment to the ongoing structure are doing so after a botched attempt to join the ESL in 2021 ended swiftly after strong condemnation. Real Madrid and Barcelona, though, are the only clubs from the original ESL pitch to continue voicing public support in the breakaway league and reiterated their stance once again.

Here's an updating list of reactions to the latest ESL development.

UEFA

European soccer's governing body is the most natural opponent to the ESL since it is a direct rival of UEFA's club competitions and maintained its confidence in the current soccer structure thanks to a recent rule change.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

"This ruling does not signify an endorsement or validation of the so-called 'super league,'" the statement read in part. "It rather underscores a pre-existing shortfall within UEFA's pre-authorization framework, a technical aspect that has already been acknowledged and addressed in June 2022. UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations."

Later the same day, President Aleksander Ceferin openly mocked the ESL as the breakaway competition reemerged.

"We will not try to stop them," he said, per the BBC. "They can create whatever they want. I hope that they start their fantastic competition as soon as possible with two clubs. I hope they know what they are doing, which I'm not so sure about … Football is not for sale. We can show that many times."

FIFA

In a statement issued on social media, FIFA said it would work in coordination with UEFA on preserving the current structure of the game.

"FIFA will now analyze the decision in coordination with UEFA, the other confederations and the member associations before commenting further," the statement read in part. "In line with its statutes, FIFA firmly believes in the specific nature of sport, including the pyramid structure – which is underpinned by sporting merit – and the principles of competitive balance and financial solidarity."

Real Madrid

One of two clubs that has maintained their commitment to the ESL throughout, Real Madrid celebrated the court's ruling and also treated it as an opening to re-establish the competition.

"We are at the beginning of a new era where we can work freely, in constructive dialogue, without threats, without acting against anything or anyone and with the aim to innovate and modernize club football to bring passion back to the fans," club president Florentino Perez said in a video message shared on social media. "From today, the present and future of European football is finally in the hands of clubs, the players and their fans. Our destiny belongs to us and we have a great responsibility before us. This day will mark a before and after. It is a great day for the history of football and for the history of sport."

Premier League

England's top flight joined several other organizations maintaining its opposition to the ESL, according to a statement issued soon after the court ruling.

"The ruling does not endorse the so-called 'European Super League' and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept," it said. "Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a 'breakaway' competition that severs the link between domestic and European football. The Premier League reiterates its commitment to the clear principles of open competition that underpin the success of domestic and international club competitions."

The Premier League also noted a June 2022 change to its Owners' Charter that provided further protections to the existing set-up.

Paris Saint-Germain

The French champions, as from day one, intent on staying out of the breakaway competition and quickly condemned the latest proposal.

"Paris Saint-Germain rejects wholly and completely any so-called Super League project, which has been the case since day one and will always remain the case," Paris Saint-Germain president and UEFA vice president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said in a statement. "As a proud European institution, PSG supports the principles of the European sports model, upholding values of open competition, inclusiveness, and working with all recognized stakeholders of European football – most importantly for the fans and players, who are the heartbeat of football."