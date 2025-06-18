The football just does not stop! Welcome to Wednesday, where we've already had our first taste of the 2025-26 season with the arrival of the Premier League fixture list. There's still Club World Cup, Gold Cup and so much more to look ahead to. I'm James Benge. Let's get into it.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, June 18

🏆 CWC: Manchester City vs. Wydad Casablanca, 12 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🏆 CWC: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, 3 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🇪🇺 U21 Euros: England vs. Germany, 3 p.m. ➡️ Vix

🌎 Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Thursday, June 19

🏆 CWC: Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🏆 CWC: Seattle Sounders vs. Atletico Madrid, 6 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🌎 Gold Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. USA, 9:15 p.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇺 Europeans underwhelm in Club World Cup

Getty Images

For all that is new about this reformatted Club World Cup, one thing seems strikingly familiar, the unshakeable sense, never openly admitted by the players or coaching staff, that the Europeans aren't as bothered about this as the rest of the field. It's worth noting from the very outset that indifferent representatives from UEFA can still get the job done -- Paris Saint-Germain are the only side to have beaten European opposition -- but few have impressed in doing so.

The most underwhelming so far might just be Inter, held to a 1-1 draw by Mexican side Monterrey in Pasadena Tuesday night. There are mitigating factors for the Italian champions, battered and bruised not only by their 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final but the defection of Simone Inzaghi to Al-Hilal several days later. New boss Cristian Chivu tried to freshen up their approach, switching out the usual 3-5-2 for a 3-4-2-1 in the second half but also found himself hitting back at questions over his side's attitude after they fell behind to Sergio Ramos' header.

Chivu insisted afterwards that Inter "never underestimate our opponents", instead claiming that this was a draw brought on by heavy legs.

Chivu: "We are never embarrassed by what we do on the pitch. We respect the opponents. We have a strong side, but we know you must do something more than the opponents to win in football. We tried it today, we were proactive for most of the match. I'm not looking for excuses, but with the little energy left, we sometimes struggle a bit physically right now. In terms of attitude and respect for the opponent, we never lacked them."

The new Inter boss certainly has a point. It is less than three weeks since the Nerazzuri wrapped up a 60 game European season, one that for many of their players would have come closer to 70 considering international commitments. It was pretty apparent in Munich that there was nothing left in the Inter legs; when their opponents Monterrey raised their game they were more than a match for their wealthier opponents.

There have been similar difficulties elsewhere in the competition. Benfica, Porto and Borussia Dortmund have all looked like teams on the wind down and each of them had to settle for a point against South American opposition who have stepped out from the middle of their club seasons, right when they should be at their physical peaks. That will be no less of a balancing factor than the famed appetite for this competition of clubs in Brazil and Argentina. Of course that matters too, as Pardeep Cattry notes:

Cattry: "South American teams have clearly come to the U.S. to make a point about their bonafides in a game that feels equally as native to their countries as it does Europe's. It is a similar pride that explains the fact that legions of fans have chosen to follow them across the country during the Club World Cup, taking over New York's Times Square and Miami-area Walmarts with equal fervor as they do the actual stadiums hosting the matches. They are responsible for creating incredible atmospheres, no matter if the game is closer to a sellout like Boca Juniors' draw against Benfica at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium or less than half-full, as it was at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday."

The best teams in the tournament remain those from Europe and it is hard to see Real Madrid and Manchester City having Inter-shaped wobbles when they kick off their tournaments in the coming days. The semifinal lineup will surely have a particularly UEFA-y balance to it. Still it is clear that those who do not sit at the very peak of their continent are vulnerable. There may be more upsets to come in the Club World Cup.

This Saturday and Sunday

Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 Why the pressure is on USMNT's opponents

Getty Images

Thursday night brings the second group stage game for the United States men's national team at the Gold Cup and it should be pleasant for Mauricio Pochettino to run into an opponent with more pressure on him than he has, for once. Saudi Arabia might have made a winning start to Group D just like the USMNT did, but there was precious little to celebrate about a 1-0 win over Haiti off the back of a penalty.

The Arabian Eagles travelled west after bruising results earlier this month, a 2-1 defeat to Australia robbing them of an earlier chance to qualify for next summer's World Cup and setting the stage for high stakes games in October. The invited guest nation at this summer's Gold Cup could really do with a good run of results under Herve Renard, who returned to the job after Roberto Mancini struggled early in the qualification cycle. It has not gotten much easier for Renard either; the famous win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup seems a long time ago.

This a Saudi squad missing several of its biggest names, most notably star forward Salem Al-Dawsari, who led the Pro League in assists last season, but is required by Al-Hilal for their Club World Cup game against Real Madrid. Still the hope for Saudi Arabia, both in the lead up to next summer and in particular with a view to 2034, is that the many stars they have acquired for their domestic league can help raise the standard of their national side. This meeting with the USMNT will be a further data point as to how that plan is working and how quickly, with Luca De La Torre expecting a test in Austin.

De La Torre: "Obviously they're a good team who had a good showing at the World Cup. For us we're going to go into the game and respect their qualities but try to play our football and play the way we know how to play, putting on a good performance more than anything."

The USMNT go into this game as strong favorites, knowing a win would give them welcome momentum after what has been a trying few months for Pochettino. And yet it is much the same story for his counterpart Renard, who would find himself dicing with embarrassment if his side go into the final round of games against Trinidad and Tobago needing a result. The pressure is on.

🔗 Top Stories

🇧🇷 Fluminense bring just what the CWC needs: Here's more from Cattry, on the ground in East Rutherford as Fluminense showed an altogether greater enthusiasm for this competition than it seems Borussia Dortmund had.

📆 Premier League fixtures drop: They'll look nothing like they do now come the end of the season but the Premier League fixtures have arrived. There'll be plenty to look forward to in those early weeks.

🌟 NWSL team of the week: Who were the star performers over the weekend? Sandra Herrera runs through her selection.

🇸🇦 Big week for Saudi: There's two huge games for the kingdom over the coming days, where results in the Club World Cup and Gold Cup could justify Saudi Arabia's big spending on football.

🏆 CWC hub: Looking to keep up to date with the games, the talking points and the standings? Here's everything you need to know about the Club World Cup.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Club World Cup: Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Trent Alexander Arnold to assist (+275) -- There is so little that we know about Real Madrid heading into their Club World Cup opener. What formation will Xabi Alonso use? Will there be room for Rodrygo in it? How can Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior get the best out of each other? Trent Alexander-Arnold's presence is another complicating factor and it may take a while for him to be at his best out of possession. With the ball, however, he'll be just fine. Expect those forwards to feast off his passing from day one.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

📺 What we're watching



Paramount+

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

☀️ Morning Footy (10 a.m. ET): A special edition of Morning Footy, the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines, will kick off Golazo Network's coverage of the big game. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

🥅 Scoreline (7 p.m. ET): Scoreline is the place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.