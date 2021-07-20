Everton have confirmed that an unnamed member of the senior squad has been suspended in relation to a police investigation.

In an official statement, the Toffees confirmed the player's suspension due to the ongoing process and their collaboration with the authorities before confirming that there will be no further communication at this point. The player in question has not been named.

"Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation," read the statement. "The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."

Everton are currently in preseason training and scheduled to play in the semifinals of the Florida Cup on Sunday. New manager Rafa Benitez will open the regular season against Southampton on August 14.

The player in question has not been named.