A soccer fan that recorded himself stealing at Everton Stadium during a test event has received a lifetime ban from the Premier League club.

In the video, the man can be seen ordering food at the new Bramley-Moore Dock in Vauxhall, Liverpool when an employee turned around to make him a coffee to complete his order. However, the fan could be heard saying "adios amigo" before walking away from food that he had already been handed.

"Well, the first man to officially do a Toby [slang for theft] at Bramley-Moore Dock," the fan said.

According to BBC, Everton confirmed that the 62-year-old man had been handed an indefinite ban while club membership was cancelled. The incident occurred during Everton's first trial event on Feb. 17, when 10,000 fans were invited to watch Everton take on Wigan in an Under-18s friendly match.

Several test events were held at the new stadium, which is set to be the new home for Everton beginning in the 2025-26 season. Everton has played at Goodison Park for the past 133 years, but the new stadium will hold 52,888 people at full capacity.

Merseyside Police stated it was aware of the incident, but expressed it was something the Premier League club was handling.

The fan was asked to donate the sum of the stolen food to the Everton in the Community charity.