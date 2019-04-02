Everton responds to video of Jordan Pickford allegedly involved in bar fight

Police have opened an investigation following a video that appears to show Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford involved in a fight outside of a Sunderland bar on Sunday. The World Cup hero for England last year, Pickford was back home in Sunderland over the weekend and appeared to be restrained in a video of the alleged incident after punches were thrown.

According to BBC Sport, Northumbria police are investigating.

"At 12:19 a.m. (Monday), police received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals on Tunstall Road, Sunderland," a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate those involved."

Police said nobody is believed to have been injured and nobody was arrested as a result. Everton also stated the club is investigating the matter. Pickford played on Saturday as Everton beat West Ham 2-0 in London.

Everton released the following statement:

The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.

It's unclear what may have caused the incident, and in due time we'll have to see if the club decides any type of punishment for the player.

The video may be uncomfortable for some and is considered NSFW.

