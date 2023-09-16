The Premier League returns to action Sunday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Everton

Current Records: Arsenal 3-1-0, Everton 0-1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Arsenal have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Everton at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Manchester United. The score was all tied up 1-1 at the break, but Arsenal was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Everton has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They and Sheffield United played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

What a start it's been for Arsenal: they've won three of their first four matches so far this season, giving them a steller 3-1-0 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 2-0-2 Manchester United (Arsenal's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 37.5% over those games). Meanwhile, Everton's draw last Saturday left them with a 0-1-3 record.

Arsenal took their win against Everton in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 4-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arsenal since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -194 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Everton has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Arsenal.