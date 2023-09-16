untitled-design-2023-09-16t211807-286.png
Getty Images

The Premier League returns to action Sunday.

Who's Playing

  • Arsenal @ Everton
  • Current Records: Arsenal 3-1-0, Everton 0-1-3

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Goodison Park
  • TV: USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Arsenal have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Everton at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Manchester United. The score was all tied up 1-1 at the break, but Arsenal was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Everton has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They and Sheffield United played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

What a start it's been for Arsenal: they've won three of their first four matches so far this season, giving them a steller 3-1-0 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 2-0-2 Manchester United (Arsenal's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 37.5% over those games). Meanwhile, Everton's draw last Saturday left them with a 0-1-3 record.

Arsenal took their win against Everton in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 4-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arsenal since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -194 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Everton has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Arsenal.

  • Mar 01, 2023 - Arsenal 4 vs. Everton 0
  • Feb 04, 2023 - Everton 1 vs. Arsenal 0
  • May 22, 2022 - Arsenal 5 vs. Everton 1
  • Dec 06, 2021 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Apr 23, 2021 - Everton 1 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Dec 19, 2020 - Everton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Feb 23, 2020 - Arsenal 3 vs. Everton 2
  • Dec 21, 2019 - Arsenal 0 vs. Everton 0
  • Apr 07, 2019 - Everton 1 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Sep 23, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Everton 0