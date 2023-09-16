A new era looms at Goodison Park, but on Sunday Everton's concerns will be altogether more short term than new ownership. With one draw and three defeats so far, Sean Dyche's side, set to be bought by 777 Partners before the end of the year, need to get points on the board.

Arsenal have similar priorities as they look to keep up with early season pace setters Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's side dropped just two points before the international break but now enter a pivotal point where they must balance Champions League and Premier League, the visit to Everton starting a crucial seven days that conclude with a north London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Here is everything you need to know about the game:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sep. 17 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Sep. 17 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Goodison Park, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Goodison Park, Liverpool, United Kingdom TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

USA Network fubo (try for free) Odds: Everton +500; Draw +350; Arsenal -200

Storylines

Everton: Friday brought confirmation that 777 Partners had agreed a deal with owner Farhad Moshiri to buy his 94 percent stake at Goodison Park. Though there are a great many questions to be asked about the new owners on Merseyside it would be easy to understand those who are just relieved to be getting a fresh start after years of boardroom turbulence.

Supporters will be hoping that an end to the turbulence off the pitch is reflected on Sunday as Everton chase their first league win of the new season. Despite mixed results, Dyche ought to take comfort in much better performances. According to non-penalty expected goals difference, Everton have been the ninth best team in the league so far this season and their defense has shown signs of limiting opposition touches in the penalty area. Their physical gameplan and set piece prowess has disrupted Arsenal in the past, it might just do so again.

Arsenal: Indeed, Arsenal have lost on each of their last three visits to Goodison Park and will be bidding to avoid a four game losing streak the Toffees last inflicted on them between 1910 and 1913. The Gunners will look to monopolize possession and probe away but will have to negate the more direct style that Dyche has employed with great effect against them. "Sometimes you cannot avoid a battle," said Arteta. "There are certain times where you have to do this and their style of play is very clear. They are simply good at that. We have a very different style.

"When you are trying to impose your way of playing and the tactics, it's about making sure that your opponent's strengths are completely hiding and yours are coming out every single time to fulfil the potential of your plays. That's what I think both managers and both teams will try to do on Sunday."

Prediction

There is clearly something about going to Goodison Park that Arsenal find tough, but they are a more physical team now that they have Declan Rice with them. This might be tough for the Gunners, but they should get the job done. PICK: Everton 0, Arsenal 1