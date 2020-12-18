The team with the Premier League's longest active winning streak (admittedly just two games, which says everything about this bizarre season) play host to an Arsenal side stuck in a woeful rut?

In recent weeks Everton have had everything Arsenal haven't: consistent and varied goalscorers led by Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, an increasingly solid defence and a propensity to finish the game with 11 players. By rights this should be three points in the bag for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Dec. 19

: Saturday, Dec. 19 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom

: Goodison Park -- Liverpool, United Kingdom TV: NBC

NBC Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Everton +130; Draw +250; Arsenal +200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Everton: It may not be that easy on the eye but Carlo Ancelotti has come up with a solution for the injury crisis he has suffered at full-back and tightened up the Everton defence at the same time. In the 1-0 win over Chelsea and the subsequent 2-0 victory at Leicester City centre-backs Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey filled in wide. With Robin Olsen in goal the Toffees looked rather hard to score against.

Considering the difficulties Everton had had in defence before putting Holgate and Godfrey at full-back, not keeping a clean sheet in nearly three months, it is a welcome surprise how effective four central defenders have been in the backline.

Arsenal: Can Arsenal keep 11 men on the pitch? They have failed to do so in three of their last five matches with Nicolas Pepe, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel all guilty of basic errors of attitude and composure. Little wonder they have just two points in that period.

Xhaka and Gabriel will be banned but it will be intriguing to see whether Mikel Arteta restores Hector Bellerin, who was suspended for the draw against Southampton. Ainsley Maitland-Niles performed relatively impressively when he entered the fray but there are those around the club who believe the manager has his favourites.

Prediction

Even Arsenal at their best would find a trip to Goodison Park to be an almighty challenge, in their current form it is hard to see how they can avoid defeat. PICK: Everton (+130)