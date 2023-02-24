Aston Villa will take on Everton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Everton are 4-2-6 at home, while Aston Villa are 3-2-6 on the road. Aston Villa can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 4-2-7 in that position. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on them to lose every English Premier League game so far is now worth a hefty $1,468.17. Everton might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-1-4 when favored, this could be anyone's game.

The latest Everton vs. Aston Villa odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Everton as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Aston Villa the +190 underdog. A draw is priced at +215, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Everton vs. Aston Villa picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 11-3 (+884) on his last 14 Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He's also 16-11-1 (+3.41) on his Premier League picks this season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Everton vs. Aston Villa and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Everton vs. Aston Villa:

Everton vs. Aston Villa money line: Everton: +150, Aston Villa: +190, Draw: +215

Everton vs. Aston Villa over/under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Aston Villa picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Aston Villa

Aston Villa were first on the board, but had to settle for a loss at the end of their game against Arsenal on Saturday. Aston Villa came up short against Arsenal, falling 4-2. Aston Villa's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Despite losing three straight, Aston Villa have been effective in the attacking third. The Villans have scored eight goals in their last five league games. Aston Villa is led by Ollie Watkins, who's scored seven goals this season. He's found the back of the net in each of his last four games in Premier League play.

What you need to know about Everton

Meanwhile, Everton and Leeds United found themselves locked in a 0-0 stalemate after the first half on Saturday, but Everton scored a goal in the 64 minute which was all they needed. Everton had just enough and edged out Leeds United 1-0.

Everton now sits 16th in the Premier League standings, but they're just one point ahead of 18th-place West Ham. The Toffees have scored 17 goals this season, while conceding 30 times in league play. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ranks third in the Premier League with 79 saves.

How to make Everton vs. Aston Villa picks

The expert has taken an in-depth look at the Everton vs. Aston Villa showdown and locked in his most confident best bets. You can only get Holliman's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Everton vs. Aston Villa? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.