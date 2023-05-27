Everton will square off against Bournemouth at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Everton are 7-12-18 overall and 5-3-10 at home, while Bournemouth are 11-6-20 overall and 5-2-11 on the road. Everton might be expected to win, but given they're only 2-3-6 when favored, this could be anyone's game. Bournemouth have really struggled as the underdog this season, and are currently 9-6-19 in that position.

The latest Everton vs. Bournemouth odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Everton as the -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bournemouth the +550 underdog. A draw is priced at +325, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Everton vs. Bournemouth picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has dialed in on Everton vs. Bournemouth and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Everton vs. Bournemouth:

Everton vs. Bournemouth money line: Everton: -205, Bournemouth: +550, Draw: +325

Everton vs. Bournemouth over/under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Bournemouth picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Everton

Last Saturday, Everton and Wolverhampton played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Everton's goal came from Yerry Mina in the 90th minute, while Wolverhampton's was scored by Hee-Chan Hwang in the 34th. The draw left Everton with a 7-12-18 record in English Premier League play.

Everton enter the final match of the 2022-23 season in 17th-place, one-spot above the relegation zone. The Toffees have been playing well down the stretch, losing just one of their last four Premier League games. Everton are coming off a 1-1 draw against Wolves, and they'll have revenge on their mind after suffering a 3-0 setback against Bournemouth in the reverse fixture.

What you need to know about Bournemouth

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Bournemouth recently, and their match last Saturday only extended their losing streak to three. They fell just short of Manchester United by a score of 1-0. The defeat dropped their English Premier League record down to 11-6-20.

Despite their poor form, Bournemouth enter Sunday's showdown safely above the relegation zone. However, the Cherries have struggled scoring goals during their three game losing streak. In fact, Bournemouth have scored just once in their last three fixtures, and they've been shutout in each of their last two games.

How to make Bournemouth vs. Everton picks

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at the Everton vs. Bournemouth showdown and locked in his most confident best bets. You can only get Sutton's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Everton vs. Bournemouth, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.