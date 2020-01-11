Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ Everton
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-9-6; Everton 7-10-4
What to Know
Everton will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brighton & Hove Albion. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Everton has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Brighton should be prepared for a fight.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Everton was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met last Wednesday. Everton lost 2-1 to Man City.
Speaking of close games: Brighton and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
The last time the two teams met in last October, Everton and Brighton were neck-and-neck, but Everton came up empty-handed with a 3-2 loss. Maybe Everton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion both have two wins in their last five games.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Everton 2
- Dec 29, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Everton 0
- Nov 03, 2018 - Everton 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Mar 10, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Oct 15, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
