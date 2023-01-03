Everton will host Brighton & Hove Albion at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Goodison Park. Everton are 2-4-2 at home, while Brighton & Hove Albion are 4-3-1 on the road. The latest Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Brighton & Hove Albion as the +113 favorites (risk $100 to win $113) on the 90-minute money line, with Everton the +245 underdog. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before entering any Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

Here are the EPL odds and trends for Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion:

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion money line: Everton +245, Brighton +113, Draw +230

Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Everton

Everton took on Manchester City on Saturday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The Toffees and 5he Citizens finished up their game with a 1-1 draw. The result was just more of the same for Everton, who haven't won a league game since Oct. 22, 2022. The draw left the Toffees with a 3-8-6 record in Premier League play this season.

Everton have scored just 13 goals this season, while conceding 20 times. The Toffees enter Tuesday's clash ranked 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.

What you need to know about Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion were the 2-1 winner over Arsenal when they last played one another back in April 2022, but their luck changed this time around. Brighton & Hove Albion fell to the Gunners 4-2 on Saturday. The loss dropped their Premier League season record down to 7-6-3.

Despite the defeat against Arsenal, Brighton will enter Tuesday's clash full of confidence. That's because Brighton have won three of their last five league games, and they've scored two or more goals in four of their last five Premier League fixtures.

How to make Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion picks

